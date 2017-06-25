Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Sweep for first place, Ervin Santana’s escapes, Jason Castro

The Twins, proclaimed dead-in-the-water by many after a rotten homestand, apparently have some life left in them.

They got pushed around at Target Field last week, exposing several weaknesses. Then, they went on the road to play a Cleveland team that had just knocked them around earlier in the week. Naturally, the Twins won all 3 games to retake first place in the American League Central.

The Twins won’t quit on the season yet.

This column presents 5 thoughts from Sunday’s 4-0 win against the Indians.

1. Ervin Santana spent Sunday ducking and dodging Indians scoring opportunities.

One of the impressive escapes came in the 2nd inning. With one out, Brian Dozier lost a popup in the sun, which gave the Indians a base runner they didn’t deserve. Then Santana went to work to get Austin Jackson to strike out on a high fastball. Bradley Zimmer singled to right field, and between Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco, the cut-off throw got lost, which allowed the throw back into the infield to roll all the way to third baseman Eduardo Escobar. That in turn allowed Zimmer to sneak into second base.

With runners at second and third base and two outs – clinging to a 2-0 lead early in the game – Santana struck out Yan Gomes on a slider that bounced in the dirt. That punchout was indicative of Santana’s afternoon of work. He pitched 6 scoreless innings, and got out of a threat unscathed in every inning from the 2nd through the 6th . Here are the rest of his scoreless frames:

3rd: With a runner on second base, Santana struck out Edwin Encarnacion with a slider to keep the Indians off the board.

4th: Runners on first and third base with one out. Santana got a foul popout to third base and then went upstairs with a fastball to strike out Gomes and strand the runners.

5th: Runner on second base. Santana struck out Encarnacion again – this time with a fastball in to the right-hander. Inning over.

6th: The Indians put men on first and second base with only one out. Santana struck out Bradley Zimmer with a fastball and got Gomes to fly out to end the 6th with the Twins still hanging onto a 4-0 lead.

“He trusts himself even when there’s base runners that he can find his way out,” manager Paul Molitor told reporters after the game, noting that Santana’s slider was better than in his previous outing, and his fastball velocity was strong. “He just knows how to maintain poise even when the waters get a little bit rough.”

2. The Twins were back at full strength after a series of unfortunate events Saturday.

Miguel Sano missed the first two games of the series with an illness. On Saturday that meant some crazy lineup tweaks. Eddie Rosario was also out sick. Max Kepler had a bruised foot and reportedly was unavailable.

That forced manager Paul Molitor to get creative, and he put backup catcher Chris Gimenez in left field. The Twins basically had no bench for the that game, with Corey Kluber starting against Kyle Gibson. The Twins improbably overcame all those lineup absences and beat the Indians on Saturday.

Sano, Rosario and Kepler all were back in the lineup Sunday. And the Twins won again to complete the sweep and retake first place in the American League Central.

3. Jason Castro was one of the big bats for the Twins on Sunday.

The Twins’ starter had two hits and drove in 3 of the team’s 4 runs, all while starting in a day game after a late-afternoon game the day before .

It’s a little rare to see a catcher start in those circumstances, but considering backup Chris Gimenez started in left field and played the whole game Saturday, the Twins went right back to Castro behind the plate for a third day in a row. And based off Sunday’s result, it worked.

4. The Twins continue to play well on the road.

It’s the reason they’re in first place. They’re now 39-34, with a surprising disparity between their home and road records. After the 3-game sweep in Cleveland, the Twins are now 16-25 at home, and a remarkable 23-9 away from Target Field.

Multiply those records over a full season, and the Twins are a last-place team at home but a World Series contender on the road.

Why the split? I investigated that question Thursday. I found the biggest gap in the pitching performances. Then the Twins pitchers went on the road and had a good combined series. I’m still not sure why that is.

Here were the numbers that I uncovered for Thursday’s column.

Twins 2017 pitching staff:

Home Road ERA 5.45 (30) 4.27 (12) Home Runs allowed 69 (30) 36 (4) Opponent AVG .279 (30) .234 (3) Opponent wOBA .353 (30) .308 (7) Strikeout rate 18.% (30) 17.6% (25) Walk rate 9.1% (24) 8.6% (11)

Source: FanGraphs.com

Maybe the strength of schedule plays into this a little bit. But even if that’s a big part of the explanation, the extreme disparity doesn’t quite add up to me. It’s become one of the stories of the 2017 Twins season. Even if we chalk it up to randomness.

5. The bullpen held up its end of the bargain Sunday in the 4-0 win.

Buddy Boshers pitched two scoreless innings before handing it off to Brandon Kinztler to seal the deal. The tandem maintained a trend that the Twins undoubtedly hope to see continue. The bullpen was rock-solid in Cleveland, and relievers played a role in each of the 3 wins.

Twins relievers combined to pitch 11 1/3 innings in Cleveland. They allowed just 1 run, with 9 strikeouts and only one walk. The top three relievers: Tyler Duffey, Taylor Rogers and Brandon Kintzler, each had a good weekend individually. They also got Sunday’s good outing from Boshers, and Friday’s successful MLB debut from Trevor Hildenberger, a side-armer with great numbers in the minor leagues.

The bullpen has taken its fair share of heat this season. Entering play Sunday, the group rated as 14th out 15 bullpens in the American League, according to ERA. It got the job done this weekend, though, and may be close to adding Phil Hughes and Ryan Pressly in the near future.

Some related reading: The Mets reportedly are open for business. They have at least two relievers that I believe should interest the Twins, if they see themselves as buyers at this year’s non-waiver trade deadline.