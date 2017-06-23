What’s happened to Jorge Polanco’s bat?

MINNEAPOLIS – Jorge Polanco has become a bit of a mystery to me, and I’m curious to know how good he’s going to be as a Major League shortstop.

As the Twins try to figure out which young players will be big contributors for them around Miguel Sano, it’s been a bit of an up-and-down year.

Eddie Rosario looked overmatched and then one day he hit 3 home runs and that might be enough to keep you interested. Max Kepler has looked great at times, bad against lefties, and his overall numbers have suffered.

Then there’s Polanco.

He entered this season with questions around his defensive game, which is good and bad news. The bad news, of course, is that the Twins were yet to conclude whether or not he could hold down the position defensively, and he’s out of minor-league runway on the off chance he needed to work on things at a lower level during the season.

But then again, if you spend a lot of time posing questions about a player’s defense, it usually means that you like his bat and just need to find a spot for him. That was my opinion of Polanco this winter. With a strong minor league track record offensively, and a solid .282/.332/.424 batting line last year, I thought the Twins were in good shape if he could prove worthy of being the everyday shortstop. When I see a player put up those kind of numbers at a premium defensive position at age 22 in the Majors, it looks to me like a future star player.

Eduardo Escobar took shortstop duties on Tuesday and Ehire Adrianza was the man at the position Wednesday night. Manager Paul Molitor was giving Polanco a quick break in an effort to get him going again. (It makes it easier to do that when Escobar’s hitting .463 with power and some walks this month.)

“I don’t think that there’s anything major going on there,” Molitor said of Polanco. “I think, you don’t put unfair expectations on a first-year starter. I still have a lot of confidence in the fact that he goes up there with a good idea of how to try to give himself a chance to get a hit.

“But he hasn’t been as offensive as we thought he might, both in terms of getting a little stronger and driving the ball from time to time, and walks have been OK, but he’s a guy who knows his [strike] zone. He’s taken some good at-bats. Scoring-position numbers are pretty good,” Molitor said.

Through three weeks of the season, Polanco seemed to be making good on the belief that he was an impressive young hitter. The Twins shortstop was playing good enough defensively to keep the everyday job, he was hitting .273/.342/.394, which is just fine for a shortstop who will turn 24 in a couple of weeks. Perhaps just as importantly, he was earning manager Molitor’s trust as a guy who had a good approach at the plate and showed a level of maturity beyond his years.

But since the end of April, Polanco’s offensive numbers have taken a dive.

If we’re cherry-picking to make the numbers look as bad as possible, I think we’d start with April 26. Just as Byron Buxton was starting a hot stretch at the plate – in Arlington, Texas – Polanco began to cool. From April 26 until Friday, Polanco was hitting just .237/.276/.319 in 146 plate appearances. It looks on the stats page like he’s gone from stabilizing force in the Twins’ lineup to unusable bat.

(In an effort to avoid being callous, I think it’s worth noting that Polanco missed seven games in that stretch because of the death of his grandfather, and it’s quite possible that something like that could weigh on his mind.)

As analysts around the country are wondering if this is the time the Twins will bow out of the race, the top priority should be fixing the pitching staff. But on the longer term view, I’m curious to know if Polanco will make good on the early promise that looked like a star’s trajectory.