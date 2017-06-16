Zulgad: For starters, Twins present Cleveland with excellent opportunity to take over AL Central lead

MINNEAPOLIS – There has been an expectation for much of this season that it will be only a matter of time before the Cleveland Indians get their act together and take control of the American League Central.

But this had yet to happen as the defending AL champions opened a four-game series Friday at Target Field against a Twins team that came in with a two-game lead in the division and had been in first place since May 10.

There were 30,563 in attendance – the fourth-largest home crowd of the season – in part because of the matchup and in part because the Twins were celebrating “Prince Night” with an umbrella giveaway honoring the late musician.

What the Target Field patrons couldn’t have been looking forward to seeing was the second big-league start by Twins lefthander Nik Turley. Turley had been called up from Triple-A Rochester on June 10 to start against the Giants. He gave up four runs on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts in four innings but did not get a decision last Sunday in the Twins’ 13-8 loss in San Francisco.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said after careful analysis that he thought nerves played a role in Turley’s struggles. It didn’t take thoughtful analysis on Friday to say that it was Cleveland’s bats that played the biggest role in Turley’s struggles.

Turley hit Jason Kipnis with a pitch to open the game but was erased when Daniel Robertson bounced into a double play. Francisco Lindor doubled to right but Turley got out of the first when slugger Edwin Encarnacion grounded to short.

The Indians were done being nice after that.

Cleveland scored four runs over the next two innings off Turley, including a 435-foot, three-run blast by Encarnacion to left in the third that followed a pair of walks, and added four runs with two outs off Turley in the fifth before Molitor removed him.

Cleveland would not score again but it didn’t matter. The Indians’ 8-1 victory — the Twins had only four hits, including three in the sixth, against Indians starter Carlos Carrasco and two relievers — moved them within a game of first place and with a chance to take over the division lead during a split doubleheader on Saturday.

The Indians have to like their chances. After battering Turley on Friday, they will face lefty Adam Wilk (6.75 ERA) in Saturday’s first game and lefty Adalberto Mejia (5.75 ERA) in the nightcap. Wilk, picked up from the Mets earlier this season, will be making his first start for the Twins. Mejia, who will be making his ninth start, gave up eight earned runs and nine hits in 3.2 innings in his last outing, a 14-3 loss on Monday against Seattle.

With the Twins set to start Kyle Gibson (6.79 ERA) on Sunday, that means the first-place team in the AL Central will present Cleveland with four opportunities to tee off on its pitching staff. The Twins’ two legitimate starters – Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios – pitched the final two games against Seattle and No. 3 starter Hector Santiago, who had been struggling, is on the disabled list.

This puts Molitor in a less-than-ideal situation as he attempts to keep the Twins in first place using a starting staff, and much of a bullpen, that is being held together with duct tape and constant roster juggling.

“I didn’t think we’d be running the guys out there that we are at this point a couple of weeks back,” Molitor said. “But there have been some injuries and different things. Hector’s situation. That’s the reality. The first three starters in this (series) probably have less than 15 starts in the big leagues. You’re hoping that … Turley we saw him tonight and tomorrow we’ll get a look at Wilk and hopefully he’ll bounce back from a not so good outing last time as well.”

Molitor is correct. Turley, Wilk and Mejia have combined for 14 major-league starts. Wilk will become the ninth Twins pitcher to start a game this season as Molitor is forced to hold open auditions and remain upbeat about it while managing in the last year of his contract.

That’s why he tried to find the positive in what was a mostly a negative night for Turley.

“I might sound like a fool but there were some good things,” Molitor said. “I thought overall some of the pitches he threw were really competitive. The first rally they had a couple broken bat hits and then they delivered with a solid single (by Yan Gomes) to right (in the second inning).

“You can’t defend walk, walk, homer (in the third). That’s what is going to get you. Then he had a chance to keep us in the game there, even after the Encarnacion homer, and got two outs there in the fifth and, again, things kind of got away from him.”

Sadly, for Molitor, he very well could be saying the same thing again on Saturday. Once or twice, depending on what Wilk and Mejia can do against Cleveland’s lineup. So what does Molitor think about this?

“(There’s) opportunity,” he said. “Someone is going to hopefully step up and get hot and realize that we are in a little bit of need for more depth in the rotation in terms of competitiveness and consistency. Gibson has done a few things better, last time was a little rough. If I was young and saw what was going on here and I was a starting pitcher I’d be hungry.”

Molitor’s problem isn’t that his young starters aren’t hungry. It’s just that they’re not very good. At least not yet.