1500ESPN’s Patrick Reusse nominated for Spink Award honoring contributions to baseball writing

1500ESPN’s Patrick Reusse has been nominated for the J.G. Taylor Spink award, which is an award to honor a baseball writer for “meritorious contributions to baseball writing.”

Thrilled to say the ol' ball writer, StarTrib columnist Patrick Reusse, has been nominated for Cooperstown. 1 of 3 finalists for SpinkAward. — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) July 11, 2017

The Spink Award is presented during Hall of Fame Weekend by the president of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America and its recipient is recognized in the “Scribes & Mikemen” exhibit in the Library of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.