1500ESPN’s Patrick Reusse nominated for Spink Award honoring contributions to baseball writing

By 1500 ESPN July 11, 2017 11:40 am

1500ESPN’s Patrick Reusse has been nominated for the J.G. Taylor Spink award, which is an award to honor a baseball writer for “meritorious contributions to baseball writing.”

The Spink Award is presented during Hall of Fame Weekend by the president of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America and its recipient is recognized in the “Scribes & Mikemen” exhibit in the Library of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

 

