1500ESPN’s Patrick Reusse nominated for Spink Award honoring contributions to baseball writing

1500ESPN’s Patrick Reusse has been nominated for the J.G. Taylor Spink award, which is an award to honor a baseball writer for “meritorious contributions to baseball writing.”

Thrilled to say the ol' ball writer, StarTrib columnist Patrick Reusse, has been nominated for Cooperstown. 1 of 3 finalists for SpinkAward. — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) July 11, 2017

The Spink Award is┬ápresented during Hall of Fame Weekend by the president of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America and its recipient is recognized in the “Scribes & Mikemen” exhibit in the Library of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.