5 thoughts: TK gets a statue, Garcia goes for the Braves, and a new starting shortstop?

MINNEAPOLIS – Friday was a memorable day at Target Field. Perhaps the most historically significant moment was the unveiling of Tom Kelly’s statue on the plaza outside Target Field. At this snapshot in time, though, I spent as or more time thinking about what didn’t happen as I spent thinking about the things that did happen.

This column presents 5 thoughts, and an emptying of the reporter’s notebook from an unusual Friday at Target Field.

1. Tom Kelly had his statue unveiled outside Target Field on the plaza.

T.K. won two World Series championships with the Twins and is the winningest manager in team history.

Now, he’s the eighth statue hanging around Target Field, a tip of the cap to great Twins from the past.

If you missed the ceremony, we’ve got the full thing, including words from John Gordon, Bert Blyleven and T.K. himself.

I heard a lot of kind words about Kelly on Friday, and there’s a clear reverence around these parts for his ability as a manager. I thought one of the nice sentiments came from current Twins manager, Paul Molitor, who played for Kelly at the end of his career. Molitor also coached on Kelly’s staff for a season, and shook his hand and called him “Thomas” when the two crossed paths earlier in the day at Target Field.

Here’s what Molitor later said about Kelly:

“I think everyone will tell you as far as wisdom, in-game knowledge, and being able to teach the fundamentals [of baseball],” Molitor said. “There’s just – there’s not anybody that I’ve been around that has the résumé to be able to do all those things.”

2. Ehire Adrianza was in the starting lineup again Friday, and he might be the Twins’ starting shortstop for the time being.

When Adrianza started Sunday and Monday last week, I thought it was an opportunity to rest Polanco and let him hit the reset button right after the all-star break. He’s been struggling in a big way lately – with the bat and glove. I wrote about the disappearance of his bat a couple weeks ago.

Polanco was back in the lineup Tuesday, then back to Adrianza on Wednesday. Thursday was an off day. So Friday’s start for Adrianza was his fourth in five games, and I think that’s an indication that this is more than a quick reset button for Polanco.

One of our baseball writers, Jake Depue, made the case in a column Friday morning that Polanco’s play is forcing the hand of the Twins. If he was clearly the long-term answer at shortstop and/or the Twins were not in a tightly-contested race for the postseason, perhaps the answer would be different. But in the current set of circumstances, Depue wrote, the most logical thing to do is to sit Polanco, especially considering Adrianza has played so well at shortstop, and is hitting well this year, too.

I know for certain that Polanco still has believers within the organization. But when you’re batting .218/.269/.313 on a postseason contender – and getting sloppier in the field – a benching, at least a temporary one, is the next logical step.

3. Two medical updates to provide on Twins players:

Byron Buxton planned to run and take fly balls on the field Friday, as well as hit. The Twins have contemplated getting Buxton to Triple-A Rochester this weekend on a rehab assignment, as he works his way back from a groin injury.

Hector Santiago pitched a bullpen Friday and he said he felt great, including a feel for his pitches. There’s some discussion amongst Twins decision makers as to whether Santiago will need to face live hitters, or if he can go straight to Triple-A Rochester to start in a game and build his innings back up. He could be with the Red Wings early next week, or he could go to Florida to face hitters, Molitor said.

A side note on Santiago. I have no idea how any potential trade for a starting pitcher would impact Santiago’s standing in the rotation. I’ve learned in recent years that it doesn’t make sense to fret about that, because the details almost certainly will change between now and decision time.

4. The Twins reportedly were close to a deal for Braves lefty Jaime Garcia on Thursday night.

I thought that type of deal could make sense as a low-wattage trade, the kind in which you could take on salary and not have to give up much in terms of prospects. Sure, he’s not an ace, but he’s a groundball guy that might be the third best starter in the Twins’ rotation right now.

So much for that.

The trade was not completed, and Garcia started Friday’s game for the Braves against Minnesota’s next opponent, the Dodgers.

It looks like the reports were premature. But my understanding is that the reports at the time were true – the Twins were closing in on a deal – so perhaps it fell apart somehow in the final stages. The latest reports have the Braves talking to multiple teams about a Garcia trade, so that seems to be a pretty interesting subplot. And of course, once the initial tidbit of information leaks out, there’s not slowing the rumor mill.

My quick take on the situation, without delving too deep into the speculative Who-Said-What, is that a Garcia trade could make sense for the Twins for the reasons mentioned above. He’s pitched 106 innings in his 17 starts, and has a 4.33 ERA, plus a 4.24 FIP and 4.23 xFIP. So his surface numbers look to me like a good-not-great rotation option.

If nothing else, I’ll say that it seems much more likely today than it did maybe three weeks ago that the Twins will be buyers. Back then I could have seen it going either way. Now I’m pretty sure they’ll try to add at least one piece to this puzzle, and probably more.

5. One Twins official I spoke to Friday made one thing clear: The front office is still looking to improve the team, both this year and in the future.

That’s interesting because Garcia would have represented a rental starter who could walk in free agency this winter. So apparently they’re not exclusively interested in players with team control beyond this season, although I do believe that it’s their preference. It’s probably just that the price for rentals can occasionally fall into the range where it’s a really comfortable transaction to make for the cost.

Also, in gauging the feeling around Target Field, there’s a sense that the “buyer” label has come into focus lately, as the Twins have held their own against good teams like the Astros and Yankees. Not only have the Twins sustained their pace. The Royals have fallen back a tick and the Indians refuse to run away with the division. That combination left the Twins just one-half game out of first place in the division entering play on Friday.

Here’s what Molitor had to say about it:

“The longer this thing continues to have the same type of shape – I think we’ve all kind of waited for it to go one way or the other, and we’ve kind of stayed neutral in it, in that we’ve played relatively close to .500 ball now for a couple months, and no one seems to be doing much more than that, whether it’s in our division or in the wild card scenario. So, the longer that this thing goes on, obviously my confidence grows that it won’t be about subtraction [at the trade deadline].”

A 48-46 record, in other words, inspires more confidence in the club’s legitimacy than a 26-23 record (which is where the Twins sat at the end of May). Still, the Twins have been outscored by their opponents by a wide margin this season (-61 entering play Friday), and their Pythagorean record suggests that based on the number of runs they’ve scored and surrendered this season, the Twins have played like a team that should be 41-53. Of course, “should be” and “are” carry two different meanings, and the standings aren’t calculated using Bill James’ shorthand statistic.

It gives a sense of how much the Twins have played above their “true talent,” or how lucky they’ve been or whatever phrase you want to use to describe it. Still, there’s something to be said for a flawed team being mathematically in the hunt and defying the odds for basically four full months.

I think it makes adding players at the trade deadline the logical pursuit. And it sounds to me like that’s exactly what the Twins aim to do. As a word of caution, though: The understanding that the Twins could be engaged in hundreds of conversations in the weeks leading up to the deadline doesn’t necessarily mean a trade has to materialize. After everything that’s happened it does seem like a reasonable outcome.

