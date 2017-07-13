Bartolo Colon gives up four runs in minor-league start; will his next outing be at Target Field?

Is Bartolo Colon’s next start going to be Tuesday night for the Twins at Target Field?

That was the question on Thursday after the 44-year-old righthander with an ample girth gave up four runs, four hits, walked two and struck out five in 3.2 innings in a Triple-A start for the Rochester Red Wings against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Allentown, Pa.

Colon was making his first start since signing a minor-league deal with the Twins on July 7. Colon had been designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves on June 29, a day after a loss to the Padres dropped his record to 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts.

Colon left the New York Mets following last season and signed a one-year, $12.5 million with the Braves. The Twins would be his 10th major league team in his 20-year career. Colon was a member of the Mets from 2014 through 2016 and New York tried to re-sign him, but the man known as the “The Big Sexy” decided to join the Twins.

The Twins, who will play at Houston on Friday night in their first game out of the All-Star break, are 45-43 this season, sitting 2.5 games behind Cleveland in the American League Central and one game behind the Yankees and Rays in the wild card race.

The Twins are in need of starting pitching help and are hoping that Colon can provide it. Despite his lack of success this season, he was 15-8 with a 3.43 ERA in 33 starts last season with the Mets.

The growing speculation has been that if the Twins were satisfied with Colon’s outing on Thursday — he threw 50 of his 76 pitches for strikes — that he will get the start Tuesday against the Yankees.

Colon gave up one run in the first and one in the third on Thursday before allowing two in the fourth and being taken out with the IronPigs leading the Red Wings, 4-0. Colon gave up one home run, a third-inning shot that J.P. Crawford hit to right field.