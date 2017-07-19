Conflicting reports: Is Twins pitcher Bartolo Colon considering retirement?

MINNEAPOLIS — Bartolo Colon made his Twins debut on Tuesday against the Yankees, one of the best lineups in baseball. And it went all right, though not great, considering he hadn’t pitched much lately and he was cut loose in Atlanta after posting an 8.14 ERA.

Colon pitched 4 innings and gave up 4 runs. He faced three Yankees hitters in the 5th inning before the manager went to the bullpen, and fans at Target Field applauded the 44-year-old’s effort as he walked off the mound.

Paul Molitor said after the game that he fully expects Colon to be the guy making Monday’s start in L.A. against the Dodgers. It turns out, Colon’s not too sure how long he’ll go after that one.

ESPN’s Marly Rivera, who was in Minnesota for the Twins-Yankees series, reported that Colon has been considering retirement, “and that his next start against the Dodgers could be a determining facor in making a decision,” Rivera reported.

Thinking about the end of one’s career when that end is in sight isn’t on its own surprising. But thinking about a second start with his new club as a potential make-or-break in that decision? That’s somewhat surprising.

After signing for $12.5 million this winter with the Braves, they cut him loose and instead of calling it quits, Colon embarked on the next chapter. He signed with the Twins and made one start in the minor leagues before getting called up to starty Tuesday, and there were reports that the Mets were interested in brining him back to place he’d had success in the recent past.

But if his fastball is stuck in the 89-90 mph range and he lacks the pinpoint control that he’s at different times in his career, then maybe contemplating retirement makes some sense.

“I don’t know the context of those conversations,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “I think to think about retirement when you’re 44 in Major League Baseball is a pretty normal thing.”

MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reported that peopel close to Colon conted that the big right-hander isn’t considering hanging up his spikes. Not yet, anyway.

Sources close to Colon say he isn’t thinking about retirement. He’s focused on pitching for Twins, being a good teammate and winning games. pic.twitter.com/9EnaXW2BN3 — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) July 19, 2017

The Twins are looking for pitching depth, and I fully believe they signed Colon for more than mere marketing tactics. Somebody with the organization must believe Colon gives them a reasonable chance to win, at least compared to the alternatives. If that wasn’t the case, he wouldn’t be making these starts.

If Monday is his final start in the big leagues, it would put a bow an a pretty remarkable career. But we’ll spare the cataloguing of his 20-year run in the Majors until there’s something more concrete.