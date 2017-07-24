Done deal: Twins complete trade for Jaime Garcia, also get a catcher in the swap

The Twins have finally got their guy.

Four days after a trade with the Braves was said to be close to finished, Minnesota and Atlanta have agreed to a trade that sends lefty starter Jaime Garcia to the Twins, the team announced Monday. Minnesota also gets catcher Anthony Recker and cash considerations in the trade, while the Braves will receive pitching prospect Huascar Ynoa.

I’ll have plenty more on the trade this afternoon. For now, check out these columns with a few of my thoughts on the reported trade possibilities. In short, Garcia is a decent starter who ought to become Minnesota’s No. 3 starter for the remainder of the season, including the postseason, if the Twins make it that far. He’ll be a free agent at the end of the year, so the price the Twins paid reflects the fact that Garcia is just a rental pitcher.

Garcia is a groundball-heavy pitcher, with the highest groundball rate in the Twins’ starting rotation. Putting a solid infield defense behind him could be the right play. That means Miguel Sano at third base, Ehire Adrianza at shortstop, Brian Dozier and second base and Joe Mauer at first base on days Garcia pitches.

Here’s what Ken Rosenthal is reporting about the money trading hands in the deal.

Sources: #Twins taking on Garcia’s remaining $4.55M plus $200K of $300K owed to Recker. #Braves sent $100K to MIN. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 24, 2017

Here’s a look at the other pieces in the trade:

Anthony Recker, C, 33: Recker was the A’s 18th round pick in the 2005 MLB first-year player draft, and at age 33, he’s played 206 games in the big leagues. This season he’s primarily been at Triple-A in the Braves organization, where he’s hit .223/.301/.381. His minor league career batting line is .268/.348/.457, which looks pretty good for a catcher, although at his age he’s far from what you’d consider a traditional “prospect.”

Huascar Ynoa, RHP, 19: After Nick Burdi reportedly had been in the previous version of this trade, the Braves apparently OK’d the swap after the Twins agreed to include Ynoa instead. As a 19-year-old in rookie ball, Ynoa has a 5.26 ERA and a 23:14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 25 2/3 innings. He signed with the Twins out of the Dominican Republic during the 2014 international signing period for a reported $800,000.