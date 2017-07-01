Felix Jorge wins in MLB debut as Twins split twin billing with Royals

Making his major league debut, right-handed pitcher Felix Jorge picked up a ‘W’ in Game 2 of the Minnesota Twins’ double-header against the Kansas City Royals at Kaufman Stadium, putting the Twins officially over .500 and two games out of first place at the midway point of the season.

Jorge, who was called up from Double-A Chattanooga, pitched five innings, gave up three runs and walked just one en route to his first major league victory, a 10-5 Twins win over the Royals at Kaufman Stadium.

The 23-year-old got off to a rough start as the third batter of the game Eric Hosmer hit a two-run home run. Jorge settled down after that, pitching clean innings through five. Manager Paul Molitor elected to put Jorge back on the mound for the sixth, but removed him after giving up a bloop single to Lorenzo Cain. The youngster threw just 88 total pitches. Reliever Buddy Boshers allowed a home run to Jorge Soler, which also scored Cain, the third run charged to Jorge.

The Twins’ bats took care of business, putting up four runs in the fifth inning – highlighted by Miguel Sano’s 20th home run of the year – and three more runs in the sixth inning and ninth innings. Catcher Jason Castro and outfielder Max Kepler both finished two doubles. Eddie Rosario went 5-for-5.

Brandon Kintzler closed things out, earning the Twins a Saturday split.

In Game 1, Jose Berrios had a rare rough outing. He gave up five runs, including three home runs, in five innings while walking two and striking out five batters in Minnesota’s 11-6 loss. The rough outing boosts his ERA this season up to 3.44.

Berrios was not tagged with the loss. When the young righty left the game, the score was knotted at five aside, but the bullpen couldn’t hold. Tyler Duffey and Ryan Pressly combined to allow six more runs with the biggest blow coming on a three-run home run by Alex Gordon off Pressly in the seventh.

The Twins wrap up their four-game series with the Royals on Sunday with first pitch from Kansas City at 1:05 CT.