Frequent pitching moves have Twins manager Paul Molitor managing a staff in near-constant flux

MINNEAPOLIS – A lot of Major League teams in 2017 shuffle pitchers in and out as part of an effort to keep the whole pitching staff ready to carry the load every game. Sometimes that means game-to-game movement of players, even if they didn’t necessarily ‘deserve’ to be demoted.

The two leaders of the Twins’ revamped front office, Derek Falvey and Thad Levine, certainly have taken that approach this season. In the mathematical first half of the season, the Twins made a bunch of roster moves geared to repair a leaky pitching staff—especially the bullpen, where a handful of pitchers routinely have been moved back and forth between the Major Leagues and the minors. I’ve counted at least seven instances* this year in which a Twins pitcher was sent to the minor leagues even if his performance didn’t necessarily warrant that treatment. Consider it collateral damage of a sound strategy.

It should be noted: there’s nothing inherently wrong with this form of roster management. It’s not breaking any rules, and it’s within the requirements that the Players’ Union collectively bargained for. It also cuts both ways. Maybe a pitcher isn’t throwing lights-out at lower levels, but he’s on the 40-man roster and he’s got a fresh arm on the day the Twins happen to need some extra innings or insurance, and that’s enough to earn a promotion.

This up-and-down movement is just the way the game goes today. It’s not always the most secure job to be a pitcher in the big leagues with minor league options remaining. All but the elite arms are more or less always on notice.

The way I look at it right now, Molitor basically trusts 3 relievers: closer Brandon Kintzler, the righty Tyler Duffey and the lefty Taylor Rogers. After that, Buddy Boshers had a good month of June, Matt Belisle has found himself in a number of critical situations and his numbers aren’t pretty, and Ryan Pressly entered the year expected to be a back-end-of-the-bullpen reliever, but his results haven’t matched his strong arsenal of pitches and he’s twice been demoted. Other than Belisle and the 3 ‘trusted’ guys – a loose term based strictly on my observation of Molitor’s bullpen usage this season – if your contract allows you to be moved freely between the Majors and minors, you can practically expect to get moved around.

If you include backup catcher Chris Gimenez, 27 pitchers have toed the rubber for the Twins this year. I counted 51 transactions involving pitchers so far this year – excluding the disabled list and bereavement list. That seems like a lot of movement to me in just 3 months, and I wondered if that poses any unique challenges to manager Paul Molitor – who has noted in the past that bullpen management has been a big part of his learning processes since taking over an MLB team for the first time.

“Well, last year was difficult, too,” Molitor said. “I think it’s been challenging [this year] because you head into a season kind of shaping [the pitching staff] out of camp, but it always changes, whether it’s personnel or injuries or performance that you have to kind of maneuver your way around how things are going at any particular time.

“Certain days you’re kind of in between which direction you can go—hopefully you have at least a couple options in different scenarios throughout the game, whether it’s protecting leads or staying in the game or not letting it get out of hands. And you try to use the information about where guys are at and sometimes you’re looking at the next three, four games instead of the three, four prior. I don’t know if it’s been harder or easier or whatever. It’s just part of what you do is try to have that bullpen every day.”

Minnesota’s bullpen ERA is second-worst in the American League at 4.95. The Tigers sit in last place with a 5.07 ERA. And even with some decent performances lately that have helped keep the Twins in the hunt for the postseason, it’s going to take a long time to bring down that ERA earned over nearly 300 innings of relief work. This year’s ‘pen ERA is actually worse than last year’s mark, when the Twins finished the season with the A.L.’s worst bullpen at a 4.63 ERA.

Last year posed a different set of challenges. Last year, they lost their presumed closer, Glen Perkins, very early in the season. Then his fill-in, Kevin Jepsen, was a disaster in the role. After Jepsen was moved, the Twins were using a closer-by-committee approach that included lefty Fernando Abad. Eventually, Brandon Kintzler emerged and was surprisingly stellar in the role, converting 17 of his 20 saves chances on the strength of his great 62% groundball rate.

This year, the Twins are without Perkins again, although it’s hard to imagine anyone on the coaching staff expected Perkins to retake his closer’s role right out of spring training. Kintzler has again been solid, and they’ve received good contributions from Duffey and Rogers behind him. But between Matt Belisle giving up big innings and the constant deck shuffling, it seems like managing the 2017 Twins bullpen has been challenging on a different plane.

If you’re curious, here are the pitchers that I think would be within their rights to feel slighted by their demotion:

*For this analysis, I excluded players who pitched poorly before being demoted. I just looked at all the pitchers who got demoted and highlighted the ones who could gripe about how they pitched fine – or didn’t get to pitch — before getting sent out.

1) July 1: Alan Busenitz was working on a string of 6 scoreless inning across his 4 most recent outings. That included 2 2/3 innings June 30 (35 pitches) when the Twins had a doubleheader to worry about, so Busenitz was optioned back to the minors.

2) Late June: Dillon Gee was added to the 25-man roster, carried for a few days, and then optioned to the minor leagues without having thrown a pitch in a game in a Twins uniform.

3) June 17: Ryan Pressly had pitched the night before (2 scoreless innings, 1 hit batter, 24 pitches) and was optioned to Triple-A Rochester so the Twins could make room to call up Alan Busenitz and Alex Wimmers. (It’s the second time Pressly was optioned this year, which no doubt came as a surprise to anyone who expected Pressly to pitch in the highest-leverage innings for the Twins this year.)

4) June 11: Chris Heston pitched 1 scoreless inning (17 pitches) and was optioned to activate Jorge Polanco from the bereavement list.

5) May 21: In need of another starter, the Twins recalled Adalberto Mejia, who pitched 7 innings and gave up 3 earned runs on 89 pitches. After the start, he was sent back to the minors so that the Twins could get a new pitcher in for a start the next day. That turned out to be Kyle Gibson, who gave up 6 earned runs with 4 walks in 5 innings in Baltimore. (Since that bad start, Gibson has a 3.91 ERA in his past 8 outings for the Twins.)

6) April 24: Buddy Boshers was called up, used 30 pitches to get through 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the Twins. So naturally he was sent down so that the Twins could add another fresh arm (Nick Tepesch).

7) April 23: Adalberto Mejia wasn’t good in his first three starts this year, but he got a quick hook based at least in part on some circumstances outside his control. The big lefty had posted a 5.79 ERA in his first three outings of the year, including a short start on April 22. He was sent out because the Twins wouldn’t need a fifth starter for the next couple weeks, so the team instead chose to add another bench player (Kennys Vargas) rather than carry around a pitcher armed with a minor league option that they wouldn’t need to use in a game for a while.

Like baseball? Find Derek on Facebook.