Back lands Hector Santiago on the DL; Alan Busenitz is back with the Twins

The Twins on Wednesday placed starting pitcher Hector Santiago on the 10-day DL with upper thoracic back pain and discomfort. To take his place on the roster, they recalled reliever Alan Busenitz from Triple-A Rochester.

Santiago also hit the DL in early June, and returned to the active roster on June 27, giving up two earned runs in two innings of work at Fenway Park in Boston in a rain-shortened start. On Sunday, he gave up four earned runs in 3.1 IP against the Royals. Santiago started the season well, but has a 9.96 ERA since May 14. On the season, Santiago has a 5.63 ERA and 6.5 K/9 in 70.1 innings of work.

Santiago seemed unhappy with not being taken off the 10-day DL immediately after his 10 days were up in mid-June, telling 1500 ESPN he thought he could have pitched in one game of the June 17 doubleheader against Cleveland.

Instead, the Twins opted to start Adam Wilk, who got beat around by the Indians and was DFA’d after the game. Santiago also seemed displeased when he was taken out of Sunday’s start after 3.1 innings, telling reporters: “I don’t know exactly what went into all that. I thought I was throwing the ball pretty well. Definitely didn’t see that coming, for sure.” Santiago and Molitor apparently met this week to discuss his post-game comments.

Reliever Alan Busenitz will replace Santiago on the active roster. Busenitz has pitched well for both Triple-A Rochester and the Twins. He has a 2.15 ERA at Rochester and a 4.15 ERA in Minnesota, while flashing an upper 90s fastball.

The Twins will need a starter to replace Santiago for Friday’s start against Baltimore. The top candidate could be Double-A right-hander Felix Jorge, who pitched well against Kansas City on Saturday. Jorge allowed 3 earned runs in 5+ innings against a hot-hitting Royals team, and showed good poise after giving up a first-inning 2-run home run to Eric Hosmer.