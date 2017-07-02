Sano, Santana selected to MLB All-Star team

Miguel Sano has had a good enough first half of the 2017 season to be named an All-Star, but not quite good enough to earn the fan vote to start at third base in the MLB All-Star Game.
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez received the nod instead. Ramirez is hitting .319 this season with 15 home runs and 26 doubles.
Sano and starting pitcher Ervin Santana were selected to the American League’s All-Star Game roster.
The Twins’ third baseman has a .268 batting average and 20 home runs in 74 games and has dramatically improved his play at third base. After committing 15 errors in just 42 games at third last year, Sano has just five in 58 games this year.
Santana has 111.1 innings pitches and a 3.07 ERA.
Here are the full rosters:
AL Starters:
- C: Salvador Perez, Royals
- 1B: Justin Smoak, Blue Jays
- 2B: Jose Altuve, Astros
- SS: Carlos Correa, Astros
- 3B: Jose Ramirez, Indians
- OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees
- OF: Mike Trout, Angels
- OF: George Springer, Astros
- DH: Corey Dickerson, Rays
AL Reserves:
- Yonder Alonso, 1B, Athletics
- Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox
- Michael Brantley, OF, Indians
- Starlin Castro, 2B, Yankees
- Nelson Cruz, DH, Mariners
- Avisail Garcia, OF, White Sox
- Francisco Lindor, SS, Indians
- Miguel Sano, 3B, Twins
- Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees
- Jonathan Schoop, 2B, Orioles
AL Pitchers:
- Dellin Betances, Yankees
- Yu Darvish, Rangers
- Michael Fulmer, Tigers
- Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox
- Dallas Keuchel, Astros
- Corey Kluber, Indians
- Lance McCullers, Astros
- Andrew Miller, Indians
- Chris Sale, Red Sox
- Ervin Santana, Twins
- Luis Severino, Yankees
- Jason Vargas, Royals
NL Starters:
- C: Buster Posey, Giants
- 1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals
- 2B: Daniel Murphy, Nationals
- SS: Zack Cozart, Reds
- 3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies
- OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
- OF: Bryce Harper, Nationals
- OF: Marcell Ozuna, Marlins
NL Reserves:
- Cody Bellinger, OF, Dodgers
- Michael Conforto, OF, Mets
- Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Diamondbacks
- Josh Harrison, 2B, Pirates
- Ender Inciarte, OF, Braves
- Jake Lamb, 3B, Diamondbacks
- DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Rockies
- Yadier Molina, C, Cardinals
- Corey Seager, SS, Dodgers
- Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Marlins
- Joey Votto, 1B, Reds
NL Pitchers:
- Wade Davis, Cubs
- Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks
- Brad Hand, Padres
- Greg Holland, Rockies
- Kenley Jansen, Dodgers
- Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
- Corey Knebel, Brewers
- Carlos Martinez, Cardinals
- Pat Neshek, Phillies
- Robbie Ray, Diamondbacks
- Max Scherzer, Nationals
- Stephen Strasburg, Nationals