Sano, Santana selected to MLB All-Star team

Miguel Sano has had a good enough first half of the 2017 season to be named an All-Star, but not quite good enough to earn the fan vote to start at third base in the MLB All-Star Game.

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez received the nod instead. Ramirez is hitting .319 this season with 15 home runs and 26 doubles.

Sano and starting pitcher Ervin Santana were selected to the American League’s All-Star Game roster.

The Twins’ third baseman has a .268 batting average and 20 home runs in 74 games and has dramatically improved his play at third base. After committing 15 errors in just 42 games at third last year, Sano has just five in 58 games this year.

Santana has 111.1 innings pitches and a 3.07 ERA.

Here are the full rosters:

AL Starters:

C: Salvador Perez, Royals

1B: Justin Smoak, Blue Jays

2B: Jose Altuve, Astros

SS: Carlos Correa, Astros

3B: Jose Ramirez, Indians

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees

OF: Mike Trout, Angels

OF: George Springer, Astros

DH: Corey Dickerson, Rays

AL Reserves:

Yonder Alonso, 1B, Athletics

Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox

Michael Brantley, OF, Indians

Starlin Castro, 2B, Yankees

Nelson Cruz, DH, Mariners

Avisail Garcia, OF, White Sox

Francisco Lindor, SS, Indians

Miguel Sano, 3B, Twins

Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees

Jonathan Schoop, 2B, Orioles

AL Pitchers:

Dellin Betances, Yankees

Yu Darvish, Rangers

Michael Fulmer, Tigers

Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox

Dallas Keuchel, Astros

Corey Kluber, Indians

Lance McCullers, Astros

Andrew Miller, Indians

Chris Sale, Red Sox

Ervin Santana, Twins

Luis Severino, Yankees

Jason Vargas, Royals

NL Starters:

C: Buster Posey, Giants

1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals

2B: Daniel Murphy, Nationals

SS: Zack Cozart, Reds

3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies

OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

OF: Bryce Harper, Nationals

OF: Marcell Ozuna, Marlins

NL Reserves:

Cody Bellinger, OF, Dodgers

Michael Conforto, OF, Mets

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Diamondbacks

Josh Harrison, 2B, Pirates

Ender Inciarte, OF, Braves

Jake Lamb, 3B, Diamondbacks

DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Rockies

Yadier Molina, C, Cardinals

Corey Seager, SS, Dodgers

Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Marlins

Joey Votto, 1B, Reds

NL Pitchers: