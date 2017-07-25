What does Jaime Garcia trade mean for Twins starting rotation in the short-term?

The Twins nabbed lefty Jaime Garcia in a trade with the Braves on Monday, which should be an instant improvement for the team’s starting rotation.

The question now becomes, where will he fit in?

The Twins entered Monday’s game with 6 starters penciled in their rotation. But after the game, manager Paul Molitor said they’d option Kyle Gibson to Triple-A Rochester to make room for Garcia on the roster and in the rotation. (The reason given is that despite the fact that Gibson just turned in perhaps his best start of the year, the Twins are better off with him stretched out as a starter in the minor leagues, as opposed to reliever in the Majors.)

So that trims it from 6 bodies to 5. Truthfully, unless they feel like their go-to guys need extra rest, they could use a 4-man rotation for the next 11 days. That’s becaue they’ll get an off day on Thursday and then another off day on Monday, July 31, the non-waiver trade deadline. It’s a strategy the Twins used earlier this season, although the innings load for each starter at this point in the season may give them pause from using the same tactic again.

Molitor told reporters that Garcia will start for the Twins on Friday. This past Friday, the lefty pitched 7 innings for Atlanta, and allowed 3 runs, and hit a grand slam. His start for the Twins this week will come with the added benefit of a designated hitter.

If Garcia is going Friday, what does the rest of the staff look like?

Bartolo Colon pitched Monday night in Dodgers stadium, and things went fairly well for 4 innings before the wheels fell off the bus in the 5th inning. He hasn’t been great in two starts in a Twins uniform, but he also had to face the Yankees and Dodgers, two of the better-hitting lineups in baseball right now. Molitor said that he’s scheduled to pitch Sunday. More on that later.

Adalberto Mejia is a certified nibbler, but his numbers made him look like the Twins’ third-best starter before the Garcia trade. His 4.10 ERA is the best mark for a Twins starter not named Ervin or Jose.

Gibson has had his struggles this year. He picked a good time to post a good outing, but it seems it wasn’t enough to preserve his spot on the team. Against the Tigers, the righty pitched 7 1/3 innings and left with two base runners aboard. Reliever Taylor Rogers gave up a 3-run homer, and two of those runs were charged to the starter.

Let’s map out the pitching schedule for the next two weeks. In one scenario, we’ll go with Molitor’s stated preference to have Colon start this weekend. In the second, I’ll show how a 4-man rotation could be used, if the team thinks an extra position player would be worthwhile, say, for the final two games in the Dodgers’ N.L. park. (Byron Buxton was expected to be activated from the disabled list Tuesday; stay tuned.)

A few important assumptions below: Santana and Berrios make their start as soon as they’ve had four days of rest; Garcia will get his start Friday, like Molitor told the press. After that, it’s a game of fill in the blanks.

Monday, July 24: Bartolo Colon

Tuesday, July 25: J.O. Berrios

Wednesday, July 26: Ervin Santana

Thursday, July 27: OFF

Friday, July 28: Jaime Garcia

Saturday, July 29: Adalberto Mejia

Sunday, July 30: Bartolo Colon

Monday, July 31: OFF (trade deadline)

Tuesday, August 1: J.O. Berrios

Wednesday, August 2: Ervin Santana (assuming he’s still a member of the Twins at this point)

Thursday, August 3: Jaime Garcia

Friday, August, 4: Adalberto Mejia

Saturday, August 5: Bartolo Colon (assuming he’s still a member of the Twins at this point)

Sunday, August 6: J.O. Berrios

This assumes that their 5 current starters will stick around, that the Twins won’t go to a 4-man rotation, and that they won’t add another starting pitcher in a trade.

Purely as a thought experiment, let’s look at the same stretch of games, and instead of starting Colon over the weekend, we consider trying to get away with four starters. You could theoretically do that until Saturday, Aug. 5, when you’d need another arm.

Here’s what you get in that scenario:

Monday, July 24: Bartolo Colon

Tuesday, July 25: J.O. Berrios

Wednesday, July 26: Ervin Santana

Thursday, July 27: OFF

Friday, July 28: Jaime Garcia

Saturday, July 29: Adalberto Mejia OR Bartolo Colon, take your pick

Sunday, July 30: J.O. Berrios

Monday, July 31: OFF (trade deadline)

Tuesday, August 1: Ervin Santana

Wednesday, August 2: Jaime Garcia

Thursday, August 3: Adalberto Mejia OR Bartolo Colon, take your pick

Friday, August, 4: J.O. Berrios

Saturday, August 5: ???

Sunday, August 6: Ervin Santana

This route is probably only valuable if the Twins deem the extra position player to be worth it.