Joe Mauer says lower back spasms kept him out of Wednesday’s game

MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Mauer missed Wednesday’s game with lower back spasms, the first baseman said after the series finale against the Angels. Twins manager Paul Molitor characterized the injury as a “day-to-day” thing.

Mauer was not in the starting lineup against right-hander Parker Bridwell, which is unusual but not unhear of.

Eyebrows were raised, though, when the Twins, who trailed by a run in the final inning, sent Jason Castro and Byron Buxton to the plate rather than use Mauer as a pinch-hitter. Molitor wouldn’t reveal the specifics of the injury other than to say Mauer was unavailable and is considered day-to-day.

Mauer said he first hurt his back during the 1st inning of Tuesday’s game but he got through it, and he said he was paying for that Wednesday.

Miguel Sano played first base in Mauer’s absence, and Eduardo Escobar filled in for Sano at third base.

Mauer’s hitting .286/.360/.402 in 74 games this season. If he misses more than Wednesday’s game, the Twins are in OK shape defensively with Sano at first base, even though that’s probably a non-trivial step down defensively. Minnesota just optioned Kennys Vargas to Triple-A Rochester; he would have given the Twins another option at first base