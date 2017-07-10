Judgement Day: Miguel Sano falls to Aaron Judge in Home Run Derby final

Miguel Sano’s motion was denied by Aaron Judge on Monday night at the Home Run Derby in Miami.

The Minnesota Twins’ All-Star third baseman advanced to the final after defeating Kansas City’s Mike Moustakas and Gary Sanchez, but Judge kept his court in order by smashing 11 home runs to take the home run title.

Judge swung a heavy gavel, beating Justin Bour and Cody Bellinger on his way to the final. He laid down the law on baseballs, clearing 500 feet several times, with his farthest homer reaching 513 feet. Judge’s final ruling totaled 47 home runs.

The Yankees’ slugger came into the Derby as the big leagues’ leader in home runs with 30.

Both Judge and Sano will be asked to appear in front of the National League on Tuesday night in the MLB All-Star Game.