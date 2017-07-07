Just in: Brandon Kintzler will join Miguel Sano and Ervin Santana as A.L. All-Stars

MINNEAPOLIS — Brandon Kintzler’s journey to get to this spot is a long one. Now, he’s earned the honor of being selected to the MLB All-Star Game as a member of the American League pitching staff. The Twins announced Kintzler’s inclusion Friday.

He’s among 4 A.L. replacements that MLB announced Friday. Kintzler joins Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer, Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano, and Astros reliever Chris Devenski.

Kintzler, the Twins’ closer, is tied for the AL lead with 23 saves this season. He’s the third member of the surprising Twins to make the club, joining Miguel Sano and Ervin Santana.

Kintzler originally was drafted in the 40th round in 2003 and then again in 2004. Later, he was pitching for the St. Paul Saints. The Twins offered him a minor league contract last year and he didn’t make the team out of spring training.

Eventually, though, he made it to the big leagues, and after Glen Perkins and Kevin Jepsen gave up the closer’s role, Kintzler joined a closer-by-committee staff. He pitched so well that he became the primary closer, and he’s saved 40 games in that time. He’s also evolved as a pitcher, whereas last year he was primarily a groundball pitcher heavily reliant on his sinker, this season he’s added a slider to keep hitters off balance.

It’s the first time the Twins will have three all-star representatives since 2009, when Joe Mauer, Justin Morneau and Joe Nathan all went to the Mid-Summer Classic.