Kennys Vargas optioned again as Twins clear the way for Bartolo Colon to join team

MINNEAPOLIS — Bartolo Colon is scheduled to pitch Tuesday night for the Twins, and when he does he’ll become the 11th starting pitcher to throw for the team this season.

The team’s roster has been in a relatively constant state of flux this season, especially with regard to pitching. And Kennys Vargas, a decent hitter without a real position and batting numbers that don’t stand out relative to his peers at DH, has seen his share of moves. Vargas was optioned to the minors again on Monday, the fourth time he’s been optioned this year. It’s a tough break for him as he tries to establish himself in the big leagues. But that’s part of the gig for a guy with minor league options remaining on a team that shuffles pitching reguarly.

Colon, 44, will make his Twins debut. He’s reinvented himself several times throughout his storied career. Things didn’t work out in Atlanta this year. Then he signed a minor league deal with the Twins, made one start with Triple-A Rochester, and is set to resurface in the big leagues against Aaron Judge and the Yankees.

The baseball world will be watching. No matter what happens in his latest big-league stop, it’s bound to be memorable, Judd Zulgad writes.

When the Twins announced Colon’s signing, CBO Derek Falvey said they identified some indicators that Colon’s 8.14 ERA with the Braves was at least partially due to some bad luck. I checked out his claims — specifically about Colon’s ‘unlucky’ batted-ball numbers and his unusually bad strand rate — and I believe Falvey has a case. Still, if Colon doesn’t have his command, his fastball is in the low-90s and he got hit hard in the International League, I think it’s fair to temper expectations. But he’s been proving doubters wrong for years, so maybe it’ll be a fun show.