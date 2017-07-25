Kyle Gibson optioned back to Triple-A after one of his best starts of the season

The Twins needed to make room in their starting rotation — and on their 25-man roster — to incorporate lefty Jaime Garcia, recently acquired in a trade from the Braves.

They chose to clear both spots at once. Manager Paul Molitor told reporters after Monday’s road game that Kyle Gibson has been optioned to Triple-A Rochester, which opens the spot for Garcia.

Gibson had one of his best outings of the year on Saturday against the Tigers. Gibson pitched into the 8th inning and left with a pair of runners on base, having allowed just 1 run to that point. But reliever Taylor Rogers gave up a 3-run homer, and the two inherrited runners are charged to Gibson.

While the timing is a little surprising, the actual move itself can’t be considered too much of a shock. Gibson has had his struggles this year and after that game has a 6.08 ERA for the season. He’s already been optioned to the minors once this year. At that time, it was a more surprising move, considering that he’d been relatively established in the big leagues and got a raise in arbitration this winter. At this point, though, it’s fairly clear that if you have a minor league option and you’re a struggling pitcher — or even if you’re not struggling at the time — you should be on alert. Roster spots don’t appear to be promised for most pitchers with the flexibility to be sent to the minor leagues.

Molitor told reporters after Monday’s game that he’d prefer to keep Gibson stretched out in a starter’s role should the need arise for another starter at some point. If the Twins moved Gibson into a bullpen role, it would be harder to predict when he’d have to pitch and whether he’d be available the next time the Twins need to dig into their starting pitching depth.

In addition to the Gibson-for-Garcia rotation swap, the Twins also DFA’d lefty reliever Craig Breslow and recalled hard-throwing reliever Alan Busenitz.