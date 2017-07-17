Mining the Minors: 5 under-the-radar Twins prospects to watch in the second half

Mining the Minors is throwing a bit of a curveball this week. Rather than reporting on the prospects I’ve been following all year, this week I’m going to look at five new prospects in the high minors. The five prospects I’ve chosen are players who’ve generally played well, but may not be as high on Twins fans’ radar as guys like Nick Gordon or Stephen Gonsalves (with one possible exception). A couple of these players have a good shot of helping the Twins this season, while others are likely a year or two away.

Before we dive in, though, a very quick recap of the five Mining the Minors regulars:

Nick Gordon continues to hit well at Double-A Chattanooga following his appearance in the Futures Game—where he hit leadoff and played shortstop for Team USA. Stephen Gonsalves and Fernando Romero still sport ERAs under 3.00, and could be late-season rotation options if the Twins stay in contention. Engelb Vielma is hitting in the low .200s at Triple-A Rochester. Zack Granite, of course, may have graduated out of Mining the Minors now that he’s on the big club, although impending roster moves could still see him head back to Rochester later this month. Okay, onto this week’s prospects.

1. Mitch Garver, C/OF, Rochester: Garver appears to have passed John Ryan Murphy as the No. 3 catcher in the organization, given his stellar year at the plate. Through play Sunday, Garver is slashing .283/.385/.527 with 31 extra base hits (including a three-home run game last week). Those numbers would play for a corner outfielder, but are really impressive for a catcher. Catcher, of course, is typically a position where offensive production takes a backseat to defensive acumen. That’s why someone like Jason Castro, a career .231 hitter with above-average defense, can ink a $24.5 million deal on the free agent market. If a catcher can put up strong offensive numbers and play solid defense behind the dish, they provide enormous value to their team. Joe Mauer, in his prime, is perhaps the best example of this.

Reviews of Garver’s defense are mixed. Stuart Turner, a former Twins minor league catcher who often split time with Garver, was typically seen as a much stronger defender, while Garver had the superior bat. The Twins decided to add Garver to the 40-man instead of Turner last offseason, losing the latter to the Reds in the Rule 5 draft.

I haven’t watched enough of Garver to give an informed take on his defense (he’s thrown out 30% of potential base-stealers this year, which is solid). If the glove plays, though, he projects as Jason Castro’s backup over the next couple of years, and is probably a near-lock to be added to the big club once rosters expand in September. It’s also worth noting that the organization has been giving Garver time in the outfield over the past month, which to me suggests that they see his bat as a weapon and are trying to determine whether he can adequately play other positions.

2. LaMonte Wade, OF, Chattanooga: Wade doesn’t get a ton of publicity, but the Twins’ No. 12 prospect (according to MLB.com) is quietly putting up his third consecutive strong season. Wade intrigues me because of his outstanding plate discipline. This season, he’s slashing .281/.403/.380 in Double-A, which pretty much parallels his career slash line of .292/.407/.432. That type of discipline is relatively rare for a young player working his way through the low minors, but it seems the 23-year-old Wade has always had it. In his three years at Maryland, Wade had more walks than strikeouts, and had a .453 OBP his junior year, before the Twins drafted him in the 9th round.

I think a good MLB comp for Wade is Robbie Grossman. Like Grossman, Wade is a corner outfielder with limited power, which probably lowers his ceiling a bit. They both have a refined approach at the plate, however, which allows them to work deep into counts and get on base at a high clip. Given that Twins CBO Derek Falvey and GM Thad Levine clearly place high value on getting on base and metrics like wOBA, they may see Wade as a potential 4th outfielder who can eventually fill a similar role to Grossman, with potentially stronger defense due to his speed.

3. Kohl Stewart, RHP, Chattanooga: Unlike Garver and Wade, Stewart has been well-known to most Twins fans since he was taken 4th overall in the 2013 draft. Stewart hasn’t progressed quite as quickly as fans (and probably the organization) would like. Billed as a power pitcher out of high school, Stewart had a high 10.8 K/9 in his first year of minor league ball, but has since seen the strikeouts plummet. His career K/9 of 5.9 is a red flag, and lowers his ceiling in terms of his MLB projection. He also has a relatively high walk rate (3.4 BB/9), and has gone from a top 50 overall prospect heading into 2015 to being unranked by most publications. He’s also battled injuries throughout his career, and just returned to Chattanooga’s rotation after a month and a half on the DL.

All that said, there’s still a lot to like with Stewart. He has a career 2.95 ERA, and allows an incredibly small number of home runs. In 427 career innings, he’s given up a total of 14 home runs. To put that in some context, Kyle Gibson has given up 16 HRs in 87.1 IP this year. To me, those numbers suggest that Stewart has transitioned from a power arm to one that gets a lot of groundballs and induces weak contact, and the numbers back that up. Last season, over a full year, Stewart had a groundball rate of 53%. This year, in 47 innings, his GB% is 48%. Among all qualified MLB starters this year, just 13 have a GB% over 50%. Brandon Kintzler, who rode his ability to induce groundballs to the All-Star game, is at 52.5%.

So, while Stewart may not be the power arm the Twins envisioned when they drafted him, he’s showing an ability to get the job done in other ways. He needs to get consistently healthy and lower the walks, but he’s far from a bust at this point, and is probably one good minor league season away from getting a shot in the big leagues.

4. Aaron Slegers, RHP, Rochester: Slegers’ numbers and stuff don’t blow you away, but he’s rising up the Twins’ ranks by being a durable innings eater who’s put up consistently solid, if unspectacular, numbers at every level of the minor leagues. Slegers threw about 150 innings in 2015 and 2016, and is on pace to do so again in 2017. Each year, his ERA has hovered around 3.50, with a modest career K/9 rate (6.6) and low walk rate (2.1).

Part of what makes Slegers intriguing is his height (6-foot-10), which creates an unfamiliar arm angle for hitters. Despite the frame, though, he’s not a power pitcher, with his fastball typically sitting 90-92. He also has seemingly been able to repeat his mechanics, given the low walk rate, which is often a struggle for tall pitchers. In many ways, he’s the opposite of former Twins farmhand Alex Meyer, a similarly tall right-hander who has overpowering stuff, but struggles to repeat his delivery and throw strikes consistently.

Slegers was not added to the 40-man roster last offseason and went unclaimed in the Rule 5 draft, so the league doesn’t presently view him as an MLB-caliber starter. Nevertheless, with the Twins desperate for starting pitching, and Slegers’ consistency, I’d bet we’ll see him in Minnesota at some point this season or next. He’ll likely be a candidate for the 5th spot in the rotation next spring.

5. Luke Bard, RHP, Chattanooga: Bard, who was drafted No. 42 overall in 2012, has had his career delayed by a series of injuries. He pitched just 19.1 innings in his first three years in the Twins’ system. Finally healthy, Bard pitched well in High-A and Double-A last season, and has taken his game to another level this season pitching out of Chattanooga’s bullpen. In 42 IP, he has a 2.57 ERA and 1.286 WHIP. What stands out, though, is his very high strikeout rate. Bard has 66 strikeouts in those 42 innings, good for a K/9 rate of 14.1. That’s way up from his 2016 K/9 rate of 7.9. It’s possible there’s some small-sample-size craziness that’s inflated those numbers, but anytime a reliever—particularly a former first-round pick with good stuff—is striking out hitters at that high a rate, it’s worth taking notice.

One possible reason Bard is getting so many swings and misses is the spin rate on his fastball. In spring training, Stephen Gonsalves said he’d been told that he and Bard had the two highest fastball spin rates among all Twins’ minor league pitchers. Whatever the reason, if Bard keeps putting up these numbers, he may find himself in Rochester, or even Minnesota, by the end of the year.