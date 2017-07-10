Mining the Minors: Can Stephen Gonsalves and Fernando Romero Help this Season?

The Twins made an interesting (and fun) move Friday, signing 44-year-old Bartolo Colon to a minor league deal. The hope for the Twins is he can rediscover a bit of his old magic and give them some quality starts in the second half of the season. Although Colon might temporarily block intriguing young arms from getting a chance in the show, the Twins have also shown a willingness to give those arms a shot.

Double-A right-hander Felix Jorge has been given two starts in the big leagues; one good and one bad. Could his more highly-touted rotation mates—Stephen Gonsalves and Fernando Romero—also surface in the big leagues this season?

Stephen Gonsalves

During the early part of the season, when Gonsalves remained on the DL with a shoulder issue, I posited that the injury likely delays his timeline to the big leagues. With Gonsalves pitching well again at Double-A (2.67 ERA, 0.907 WHIP, 10.3 K/9), though, there’s another way to look at his late start to the season.

If the Twins deem Gonsalves as ready for a crack at the big leagues and call him up in early August, for example, the late start might actually be a blessing in disguise. Gonsalves has pitched just 54 innings this season entering play Saturday. Had he started the season healthy, that number would likely be in the 80-90 range. Given his youth and top prospect status, the Twins likely want to be conservative with his innings this season. Let’s assume, for argument’s sake, that they’ll shut him down after 180 innings or so, like the Nationals did with Stephen Strasburg a few years ago. By starting the year late, Gonsalves has, in essence, bought himself an additional 5 or so starts at the end of the season. If the Twins are in contention in September, and Gonsalves is healthy and pitching well, those extra innings could make a significant difference in a division or wild card push.

Now, I probably need to pump the brakes a bit. Gonsalves hasn’t even been called up yet, and the Twins could easily fade before September. But they’ve also shown both a willingness to call up young pitchers from Double-A (Felix Jorge, Randy Rosario), and an ability to hang around the playoff race even when metrics like run differential suggest they should be out of it. If they can keep lingering around .500 through the trade deadline, calling up a guy like Gonsalves could have a similar impact as trading for a back-end starter, and if he can give you 30 more innings than he otherwise would, all the better.

Fernando Romero

All season long, I’ve written that I’d be shocked if the Twins called up Romero this year. Unlike Gonsalves, Romero has been accruing innings all season, and has never pitched even 100 innings in a season in his career. He’s at 85.2 innings on the year so far, and will likely eclipse his previous career high of 90.1 IP in his next start.

However, I’m not quite as confident in my claim that Romero has no shot of pitching in the big leagues this season anymore (walking back earlier things I’ve written seems to be a theme of this column). Romero has been really good for Chattanooga this season (2.94 ERA, 1.284 WHIP, 9.0 K/9), and dominant lately. Although I’m admittedly cherry-picking, in his last eight starts he has a 1.38 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 45.2 IP. If the Twins are willing to give Felix Jorge, a similarly young Double-A prospect with less upside than Romero, multiple big league starts, who’s to say they wouldn’t do the same with the No. 4 prospect in their organization? Romero is on the 40-man, and whatever his innings limit is this year, there’s no reason he couldn’t use some of them with the Twins.

Unlike Gonsalves, the prospect of Romero pitching into September and possibly October seems really unlikely, because of the probable innings limit. I just can’t imagine them letting him pitch late into the season when he’s had arm problems in the past (he had Tommy John in 2014). But if he could give the Twins, say, five decent starts, that would go a long way to filling out the back end of the rotation. For a team desperately looking for back-of-the-rotation stability, a combination of Colon, Gonsalves, Romero and Jorge could work for half a season. (Also, just for fun, the combined age of Gonsalves and Romero is 45, one year older than Colon).