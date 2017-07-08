Mining the Minors: How will the Twins use new guy Zack Granite?

Is a player currently on the Twins’ 25-man roster allowed to be included in Mining the Minors? Granite got called up to the Twins on Friday, and will likely serve as a bench player for the next few games. Granite’s first stay in Minnesota will probably be a short one, as the Twins will need his spot when Joe Mauer is expected to come off the DL on July 15.

Granite, though, has more than earned his call up, and I’d be really surprised if this is his only stint with the Twins this year.

“Give him an opportunity, a little bit of a reward for maybe being the best player in that league this year,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said Friday. “It’ll just supplement us here. We’re in a position roster-wise to add a position player; we’re pretty well protected pitching-wise heading into the [all-star] break.”

In 59 games at Rochester, Granite hit .360/.412/.492 with 15 stolen bases. His speed allows him to cover a lot of ground in the outfield, and though he’s played mainly center field in the minors, he can play all three outfield positions. I think it’s fair to say that in many organizations Granite would already be patrolling an outfield spot in the big leagues, but the Twins have four outfielders—Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario and Robbie Grossman– that have all earned their place on the roster and kept Granite at Triple-A.

Granite’s a valuable player in part because he can serve a lot of different roles. His ability to hit for average makes him a pinch hitting option. His speed and basestealing ability makes him a pinch running option. And his defensive versatility makes him a late-game defensive replacement option. He’s exactly the type of player any manager would love to have on his bench.

“I know that at least I get another defender, I get a good base runner, pinch hitter. We’ll see if we can get him a start here somewhere along the way,” Molitor said.

Even if it’s just a cup of coffee this time around, getting a taste of the big leagues will be good experience for Granite, and a chance for Twins fans to see a player who may be an important part of the future.

Nick Gordon:

Gordon, who was recently named a Southern League All-Star and got an invite to the prospect-rich Futures Game, has been remarkably consistent with the bat all year, and that’s continued through early July. He really hasn’t experienced any kind of sustained slump—his average has basically sat in the .300 to .330 range since mid-April. He’s currently hitting. 302/.370/.464 with 22 doubles, six triples and six home runs. The six home runs are more than he’s hit in his entire career coming into the season, and his next double and triple will match his previous season high totals. That he’s done all of this as a 21-year-old in Double-A makes his performance that much more impressive. Gordon’s still years away from entering his prime, and there’s no question he projects as a high-impact bat in the big leagues. As he continues to add muscle, the power numbers should continue to rise.

He’s certainly deserving of a promotion to Triple-A if the Twins wanted to go that route, but I don’t see much of a reason for it right now. With shortstop Engelb Vielma entrenched in Rochester and trying to prove he can hit there, keeping Gordon at Double-A throughout the season makes sense. Chattanooga also clinched a playoff berth by virtue of winning their division in the first half (the Southern League breaks the season into two halves), and allowing him to compete in the Double-A playoffs would be a good experience for him and get him more at bats. In 2015, the Twins kept Max Kepler–who won the Southern League MVP that year– in Chattanooga through their playoff run before calling him up to the big leagues for the last two weeks of the season.

Defensive questions with Gordon remain. He’s committed 16 errors this season, and isn’t known as a player with elite range, which makes the error total more concerning. He lacks the footspeed of his brother, Dee, which limits his range and ability to steal bases—he has just nine steals this season. Gordon may very well develop into a league-average defensive shortstop, but it’s far from a certainty.

It’d be prudent for the Twins to make a decision on Gordon’s position relatively soon, because of the ripple effect it has up the organization. With Brian Dozier entering the final year of his contract, trading Dozier—either at the deadline if the Twins fall out of contention or in the offseason—makes even more sense if they feel Gordon’s their second baseman of the future. There are a lot of factors that go into that decision, of course, but Gordon’s final landing spot defensively is perhaps one of the most important ones.

Engelb Vielma

Vielma’s offensive numbers have gone down since his promotion to Triple-A. He hit .286/.362/.328 in 34 games in Double-A, and is hitting .234/.259/.266 in 44 games in Triple-A. His offensive struggles haven’t stopped him from making ridiculous plays at shortstop, however.

One of the more overlooked subplots of the last two months for the Twins is the struggles of Jorge Polanco. Polanco started off the season well at the plate, and showed a lot of improvement defensively at shortstop, in my opinion. Recently, though, Polanco’s gone through an extended slump, with his batting line down to .228/.277/.328. Those numbers play if you’re an above average defensive shortstop, but Polanco’s not there yet. Overall, his defense has certainly improved from last year, but in my non-expert opinion, the eye test suggests his defense has regressed from where he was at in April. Polanco committed just one error in April. Since then, he’s committed eight. Errors isn’t a great stat when comparing across players, but when comparing the same player at two points in time in the same season, it’s more meaningful, because range factor remains more or less constant. I think it’s fair to say Polanco has taken a step back in his defensive consistency.

What this means for Vielma, then, is there could be an opening if he can prove he can hit. I think he has a ways to go in that regard, and Polanco’s track record with the bat suggests he should rebound offensively. The door is perhaps more open than it’s ever been for Vielma, though, and if he can figure it out how to get on base at a .350 clip like he was earlier this season, he could land at least a bench role in Minnesota.

Wild Card

1500ESPN Vikings analyst Matthew Coller alerted me to an interesting nugget about the Twins’ minor league affiliates: Every team in the organization currently has a winning record. Minor league wins and losses aren’t terribly important in the grand scheme of things, of course, but it certainly suggests the Twins have talent throughout their system. Here are the records of each affiliate through play Friday:

Triple-A Rochester: 47-39

Double-A Chattanooga: 55-30

High-A Fort Myers: 43-39

Low-A Cedar Rapids: 47-39

Rookie League (Elizabethon): 11-5

Rookie League (GCL): 8-3

Rookie League (DSL): 24-5