One Twins prospect lands on Keith Law’s midseason top-50 list – and it wasn’t their No. 1 pick

ESPN prospect analyst Keith Law recently released his list of the top-50 prospects in Major League Baseball. One of those prospects belongs to the Minnesota Twins, shortstop Nick Gordon. Notably left off the list: No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis.

On Gordon, Law wrote:

Law didn’t leave all of this year’s top selections off his top-50 – though the highest ranked was Hunter Greene as the 21st best prospect. The fifth-overall pick Kyle Wright made the list at 35 and fourth-overall pick, Tampa Bay’s Brendan McKay, was slotted by Law at 37th.

New York Mets’ shortstop Amed Rosario, who is hitting .327 in Triple-A Las Vegas, is the No. 1 prospect.

Gordon, playing in Double-A, has an impressive .297 batting average this season with six home runs, six triples, an .820 OPS and nine stolen bases at age 21.

The Twins’ top pick Lewis is off to a hot start, hitting .340 in his first 13 games with two home runs and six stolen bases.