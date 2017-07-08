Paul Molitor said he’s hopeful Joe Mauer can return from DL next weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins on Friday put Joe Mauer on the 10-day disabled list after he hadn’t played in a couple days with a hurt back. They recalled Kennys Vargas to take Mauer’s spot on the 25-man roster.

Vargas will have at least a couple games to prove he should stick around this time. But it’s not yet clear how long that runway is. Twins manager Paul Molitor said Mauer could be ready to return to action the first day he’s eligible, which would be Saturday, July 15, in Houston. The Twins backdated his DL stint to the last time he played, and the days off during the all-star break count toward his 10-day sentence.

“I’m fairly confident [he can return the his first day he’s allowed],” Molitor said. “I’m sure Joe’s going to have the desire to try to get activated as quickly as possible. How he’s going to feel when we get to Houston and do some work on that first day, and whether, 8, 9 days [off] and whether we do a day of batting practice. … I’m hoping he’s ready to go whenever he’s eligible.”

Mauer was held out of the lineup Wednesday, after apparently hurting his back during the 1st inning of Tuesday’s contest. It’s his first time on the disabled list since he strained an oblique muscle in 2014.

“Each and every day he’s doing a little bit better. But he was having a tough time a couple days ago,” Molitor said. “I think he wrenched that thing pretty good. But the fact that there’s been this much progress the first 72 hours, I think it’s encouraging.”

It seems like Molitor has been protective of his first baseman this season. With frequent days off mixed in, primarily against left-handed pitching. And you won’t always see Mauer’s name in the lineup during day games following a night game.

My hunch is that Mauer would prefer to play more often than he does, but when his 34-year-old body is hit with an injury, it left some fans wondering whether workload played into the equation.

“I think it happened in an instant,” Molitor said. “And the fact that he had to play 8 more innings and try to manage it and stay in the game. He got through it but … I think he felt good and then all of a sudden he didn’t because of a quick change of direction or whatever [the impact] was.”