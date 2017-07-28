Radio: The thought process of how the Twins could quickly flip from buyers to sellers

The Twins just got swept by the Dodgers in L.A., and it was deflating for a couple of reasons.

Despite being outclassed by the Dodgers, the Twins had a decent chance in at least two of those games, and the outcome never favored them. The sweep comes at a time that the Indians and Royals have caught fire and are burying the Twins in the standings in the American League Central; their wild-card picture just got a lot gloomier, too.

With that series fresh in our memories, I joined Bison 1660 in Fargo, N.D., to talk about the upcoming trade deadline and how the Twins might approach it.

You can listen to that interview on their SoundCloud page, or right here: