Report: Buxton to DL, Bartolo Colon to start for Twins on Tuesday

By 1500 ESPN July 15, 2017 4:06 pm

Bartolo Colon will reportedly make his Minnesota Twins debut on Tuesday at Target Field against the New York Yankees.

The 44-year-old right-handed pitcher made one start in Triple-A Rochester, giving up four runs in 3.2 innings and striking out five batters.

With the Atlanta Braves this year, Colon had a 2-8 record with 8.14 ERA in 63 innings and a career-worst 13.1 hits per nine innings.

Could Bartolo Colon actually bounce back with the Twins?

The Twins have also placed Byron Buxton on the DL with a strained left groin and reinstated Joe Mauer from the 10-day DL.

