Report: Buxton to DL, Bartolo Colon to start for Twins on Tuesday

Bartolo Colon will reportedly make his Minnesota Twins debut on Tuesday at Target Field against the New York Yankees.

The 44-year-old right-handed pitcher made one start in Triple-A Rochester, giving up four runs in 3.2 innings and striking out five batters.

With the Atlanta Braves this year, Colon had a 2-8 record with 8.14 ERA in 63 innings and a career-worst 13.1 hits per nine innings.

The Twins have also placed Byron Buxton on the DL with a strained left groin and reinstated Joe Mauer from the 10-day DL.