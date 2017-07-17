Report: Ervin Santana and Brandon Kintzler ‘drawing interest’ as trade deadline nears

The Twins are in a tricky spot as a team in contention for the postseason despite having been outscored by a combined 65 runs. Oh, and they’re also just one year removed from losing 103 games and restructuring their front office.

There was a report this week from ESPN’s Buster Olney that the Twins will be “measured buyers” at this year’s non-waiver trade deadline. So that should assuage fears among Twins fans who didn’t want to see the team sell veterans at the deadline with the team in contention.

But there’s a popular notion — at least, it’s popular on social media — that the Twins would do well to capitalize on some veterans before they fall out of contention and the team misses its chances to sell at peak value. A handful of Twins would be interesting in that scenario. Ervin Santana, Brandon Kintzler, Brian Dozier (does anybody needs a second baseman with power?), Taylor Rogers (would you trade him despite years of team control remaining?), Robbie Grossman, Kennys Vargas, and maybe a couple of others.

And according to MLB’s Jon Morosi, two of those guys are “drawing interest” with two weeks to go before the deadline.

#Twins only 1.5 games back in AL Central. Very difficult to justify selling — for now — although Santana, Kintzler drawing interest. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 16, 2017

Santana is the most intriguing one. Some contender could use him in their rotation. He’s good enough, in my opinion, to make a postseason start for somebody. We’ve been talking about a possible Santana deal dating back to last year’s trade deadline. But the reason you’d hang onto him is the same reason he’d appeal to other clubs. He’s under contract at a reasonable salary through 2018, with a vesting option in 2019.

If some team knocked your socks off with a trade offer — and you were still in play for a wild card spot or the American League Central — would you still do the deal?

And Brandon Kintzler continues to be a great story. He’s racking up saves after emerging last year from relative anonymity to lock up the closer’s role with the Twins. If the Twins were way out of contention, you could see the logic in trading an unnecessary closer who’s about to become a free agent, rather than losing him for nothing. Being in contention, though, probably changes the math.

And with the Nationals picking up a pair of relievers from the Oakland A’s — Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson — one bullpen “buyer” appears to be set for now.

As Morosi notes, those, it’s probably difficult to “justify” selling off parts if the Twins are still in the mix for the postseason on July 31.