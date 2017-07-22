LISTEN NOW

twins

Previous Story 5 thoughts: TK gets a statue, Garcia goes for the Braves, and a new starting shortstop?

Report: The reason that the Twins-Braves Jaime Garcia trade ‘stalled’

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore July 22, 2017 1:37 pm

One day after a trade with the Twins apparently fell apart, Braves lefty Jaime Garcia had a nice outing against the Dodgers. The groundball pitcher finished 7 innings with 3 earned runs against one of the hottest teams in baseball. He also struck out 4 Dodgers and only walked on. Oh, and he hit a grand slam and drew a walk at the plate.

Not a bad day of work for a guy that had been expected to wear a new set of laundry as early as Friday night.

Reports Thursday said that the Twins and Braves were “close” to completing a trade that would send Garcia to Minnesota, some money exchanged to satisfy the rest of the contract for 2017, and one or two low-level prospects.

In 2017, it’s not really surprising that details leaked out before the deal was actually done. It’s a little surprising that those details got out and nothing eventually got done. So what happened? According to Ken Rosenthal, it was a concern with a player the Braves were going to get from the Twins.

Interesting. I don’t know which prospect that would be, but the Twins do have a handful of minor leaguers on the shelf. It also could be someone who’s currently playing, but showed something that worried the Braves in physicals that were taken before the season began. Or it could just be the story the Braves are telling. Who knows. Guys who are currently on the DL in the minor leagues include J.T. Chargois, Mason Melotakis, Nick Burdi, Tyler Jay, Zack Jones, Matt Tracy, and a handful of infielders at High-A Fort Myers. Former first-round pick Alex Kirilloff had preseason Tommy John surgery, but he seems like a really steep price to pay for two months of Garcia.

Garcia seemed to me like a decent mid-rotation fit for the Twins in the stretch run. That is, assuming they’re still not taking their World Series chances seriously, and are content to simply take a shot at the postseason and take their chances once they get there. If the Twins really wanted to go all out, they’d need an ace, for starters, but of course the cost of adding that kind of an arm would be enormous.

Other reports Friday morning said that the Braves were working the phone with as many as six other teams; MLB.com reported that two of those teams are the Royals and Astros. While it seems a little silly to change an opinion based on one start for a guy with more than 1,000 career innings including 113 innings this year, that could indeed be the case, as Jerry Crasnick suggests.

The Twins were very mindful of what is/was going on with Garcia. At least one member high up in the organization watched Garcia’s previous start with Atlanta. It’ll be interesting to see if they circle back and try to get something done before his next start. Or if they move their sights to another inexpensive mid-rotation-type starter.

5 thoughts: TK gets a statue, Garcia goes for the Braves, and a new starting shortstop?

Topics:
Jaime Garcia MLB Trade Rumors Twins twins Twins
Leave A Comment
  • Matthew McCord

    I mean is Barrios the only pitcher that’s worth a crap to the twins I mean Ervin Santana completely took a dump on himself yesterday you know I mean I thought he was in Ace(11-7) but apparently there’s questions. And then the trade rumors stall with Jaime Garcia what the f*** are they waiting on you know I mean Jesus Christ to come back. I mean that is their problem is they don’t have good f****** pitching ,they have two or three descent pitcherss that’s it .they need all the help they can get that’s why they lose games and they lose games they shouldn’t like to Detroit that’s pathetic and then they have a losing record at home I mean these guys got to get their s*** together they have the ability to win this division they have ability to get a first or second wild-card but it’s so telling you know when they go up against New York Yankees at home and take two out of three from them and then go up against the team that they should sweep in Detroit and lose 6 to 3 with their Ace what is wrong with this team they are certainty (ADD) big time. Like they can’t stay focused on the task at hand and all they need is for their pitchers to Step Up you know and honestly I would take Joe Mauer out of the lineup he’s holding this team back I would play Vargas it first and where is Byron Buxton ,Granite sure as hell ain’t getting it done I mean don’t you think Byron buxton’s been on the DL long enough. And Jesus don’t play Polanco anymore he sucks at shortstop Adrizana is the guy to go with. I mean I don’t know what Paul molitor’s waiting on I mean they need a pitcher more than you know he needs a freaking kidney transplant. What are they going to wake up and realize that they have something special and stop you know wasting these these valuable wins they need I mean they should be stepping their ass up every night in contending for the Central Division I mean they were within a half a game of Cleveland all they needed to do is beat Detroit a team that sucks this year and they would have had the lead in the division and they would have been the second wild-card they’re better than the York Yankees and they’re just as good as Tampa Bay and they’re better than Cleveland God damn man show some consistency if you’re going to make it to the World Series or far in the playoffs you need more pitching.. is she be a two-team race Cleveland and Minnesota .Kansas City is still in this is mind-blowing. They are not a good team. Twins hitting is well in clutch situations is not been coming up I mean you know they don’t have the biggest guys you know in the league they have one of the smaller freaking hitting lineups in all of the league be nice to bring it some guys that were a little bit bigger like I don’t know why they’re not using Vargas as the DH I would use him every day as the DH I mean hell. I mean the quarterback from Florida is not getting it done. Grossman! ….. And good Lord don’t put Miguel Sano at first base. I mean Vargas should be a part of the starting lineup every night. Come on twins get it together man.

  • Matthew McCord

    And why would you even consider playing Kyle Gibson I mean I would be using Alberto meija. Gibson is a joke.

  • Matthew McCord

    Y’all are my favorite team y’all come so far from last year you know I know it’s a big step to where y’all are this year from last year but if you’re going to do something you got to beat the teams are supposed to be and you need to start winning at home I mean y’all have the most beautiful baseball park in the country I would be so thrilled to be in that place instead of the freaking Metrodome that place was a dump I don’t know why the players like it but it’s not conducive to winning an its legitimacy as a consistent baseball park was not there it wasn’t getting it done they needed a new part and now they got one you know they don’t step it up and play for the fans there it’s like watching a minor league team play at home course Minnesota fans are pretty subdued to they can get into it a little bit more. I never hear music with the players listen to when they go step up to hit you know I don’t hear you know the usual baseball mantras that you here at games I mean they need a new PA announcer at the twins stadium cuz the dudes not getting it done you got to have the fans involved. You got to be involved. For having a new baseball part the excitement sure is not their hell they don’t have a winning record at home with a place like that man they should have the best home record in all of baseball.

  • Matthew McCord

    Maybe I mean I’m bitching a little too much maybe I should be happy from where they were last year to this year but you know the games that you’re supposed to win they need to be winning and they should be winning at home I mean that place would be so fun to play at I would love to play in that new park they have in Minnesota ,it should be conducive to winning. Compared to where they were in the bubble Dome. I mean he’ll even New Orleans Saints Superdome needs a f****** go they need to build them a new stadium and I’m in a Saints fan I live in Baton Rouge Louisiana course we don’t have a baseball team but I’ve been a fat Minnesota fan since you know the days with Kirby Puckett. Andino college baseball in the Southeastern Conference is a beast. Florida LSU South Carolina Mississippi State Kentucky.




twins

Previous Story 5 thoughts: TK gets a statue, Garcia goes for the Braves, and a new starting shortstop?