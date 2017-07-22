Report: The reason that the Twins-Braves Jaime Garcia trade ‘stalled’

One day after a trade with the Twins apparently fell apart, Braves lefty Jaime Garcia had a nice outing against the Dodgers. The groundball pitcher finished 7 innings with 3 earned runs against one of the hottest teams in baseball. He also struck out 4 Dodgers and only walked on. Oh, and he hit a grand slam and drew a walk at the plate.

Not a bad day of work for a guy that had been expected to wear a new set of laundry as early as Friday night.

Reports Thursday said that the Twins and Braves were “close” to completing a trade that would send Garcia to Minnesota, some money exchanged to satisfy the rest of the contract for 2017, and one or two low-level prospects.

In 2017, it’s not really surprising that details leaked out before the deal was actually done. It’s a little surprising that those details got out and nothing eventually got done. So what happened? According to Ken Rosenthal, it was a concern with a player the Braves were going to get from the Twins.

Sources: Garcia trade stalled due to #Braves’ medical concern on #Twins’ prospect. Still could revive, but both teams working alternatives. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 22, 2017

Interesting. I don’t know which prospect that would be, but the Twins do have a handful of minor leaguers on the shelf. It also could be someone who’s currently playing, but showed something that worried the Braves in physicals that were taken before the season began. Or it could just be the story the Braves are telling. Who knows. Guys who are currently on the DL in the minor leagues include J.T. Chargois, Mason Melotakis, Nick Burdi, Tyler Jay, Zack Jones, Matt Tracy, and a handful of infielders at High-A Fort Myers. Former first-round pick Alex Kirilloff had preseason Tommy John surgery, but he seems like a really steep price to pay for two months of Garcia.

Garcia seemed to me like a decent mid-rotation fit for the Twins in the stretch run. That is, assuming they’re still not taking their World Series chances seriously, and are content to simply take a shot at the postseason and take their chances once they get there. If the Twins really wanted to go all out, they’d need an ace, for starters, but of course the cost of adding that kind of an arm would be enormous.

Other reports Friday morning said that the Braves were working the phone with as many as six other teams; MLB.com reported that two of those teams are the Royals and Astros. While it seems a little silly to change an opinion based on one start for a guy with more than 1,000 career innings including 113 innings this year, that could indeed be the case, as Jerry Crasnick suggests.

Interest in the #Braves Jaime Garcia has picked up after his impressive outing vs. the #Dodgers last night. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 22, 2017

The Twins were very mindful of what is/was going on with Garcia. At least one member high up in the organization watched Garcia’s previous start with Atlanta. It’ll be interesting to see if they circle back and try to get something done before his next start. Or if they move their sights to another inexpensive mid-rotation-type starter.