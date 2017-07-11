Report: Twins ‘checking on’ potential trades for starters

The Minnesota Twins are looking for starting pitching – but not just on a rental basis.

Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the Twins are “checking on” starters who have term left on their contract but might be available in the trade market like Jose Quintana, Sonny Gray and Dan Straily.

Sources: #Twins checking on controllable starters. List would include Quintana, Gray, as well as someone like Straily (control through ’20). — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 11, 2017

Quintana, 28, is in his seventh season with the White Sox and has a career 3.51 ERA while striking out 7.6 batters per nine innings and allowing just 2.4 walks. His numbers are down this year in ERA and home runs allowed per nine, but his strikeout rate is higher than usual at 9.4 per nine.

Gray has bounced back from a tough 2015 season in which he posted a 5.69 ERA. This year he’s down to a 4.00 mark, which is still above his 3.49 career ERA. The Athletics’ right-handed pitcher has also reportedly drawn interest from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Dan Straily is having a strong year with a 3.31 ERA, the lowest of his career, in 103.1 innings pitched for the Marlins. The 28-year-old also has his best career numbers in strikeouts and walks per nine innings.

#Marlins’ Michael Hill told @Jonheyman that he is not shopping Straily, but MIA has chance to move him at peak value in market thin on SPs. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 11, 2017

There has not yet been word on which roster players or what type of prospects the Twins might be willing to trade in order to land a starter.