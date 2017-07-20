Report: Twins close to adding Jaime Garcia in a trade

The Twins entered and off day Thursday at 48-46, a half-game out of first place in the Aerican League Central, with clear needs in the bullpen and starting rotation.

It appears they might be close to boosting their rotation.

The Twins are “close” to adding Braves starter Jaime Garcia in a trade, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal on Twitter.

Garcia, 31, is a lefty that is most known for his days spent with the Cardinals. He’s now a member of the Braves, and Atlanta has the look of a seller ahead of the non-working trade deadline.

Garcia has a 4.33 ERA this year, and a 3.65 career ERA. He’s also known as a ground all pitcher, and his 54.7% groundball rate this year would be the best mark among Twins starters.

His potential addition could have interesting consequences on the Twins’ pitching staff, but it also could impact the team’s infield mix. For example: Would you be tempted to keep giving the sure-handed Ehire Adrianza more looks with a groundball guy on the mound–rather than the struggling Jorge Polanco?

We’ll have much more on Garcia if the Twins-Braves trade goes through.