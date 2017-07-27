Report: Twins would still consider trading Ervin Santana or Jaime Garcia if ‘struggles continue’

If you’re playing for the Twins, you probably feel like things looked a whole lot rosier a week ago.

Just last Thursday, in fact, the Twins had just finished taking 2 of 3 games from the mighty Yankees, and reports Thursday night suggested that the Twins were close to a deal for Braves starter Jaime Garcia. While that kind of trade is no blockbuster, I think a lot of Twins fans — and players — must have been happy with what it represented. The Twins, with a good record and a bad habit of getting outscored badly by their opponents in the aggregate, were buyers. That’s what the Garcia trade represented. A team with that could go either way was staking its claim as contenders by trading a prospect for a rent-a-starter. Whatever you thought of their shortcomings, the Twins were buyers.

Ah, but not so fast.

The Twins found a way to lose twice in 3 games against a Tigers team that just trade its best hitter, J.D. Martinez. (The Garcia trade stalled out briefly, the name of an injured prospect that tripped up the deal was leaked to the media, and then eventually the deal got done with another prospect involved.) Then the same Twins lost three times in Los Angeles despite holding a lead at one point in all three games during the series. The Dodgers might be the best team in baseball right now, but that doesn’t change the math of the standings.

The Twins are 49-51, and things just got out of hand in the American League Central in a hurry. While the Twins were busy acquiring Garcia and hitting their tailspin, the Indians and Royals have blasted off. Cleveland has won six games in a row and leads the division; the Royals, likely giving it one more go before the World Series core breaks up, have won 8 in a row and made a win-now trade for pitching.

Add it all up and the Twins are 5.5 games out of first place in the division and have two teams to jump. They’re 4 games out of a wild card spot, but they’d have three teams to jump to win that race.

That led to an interestig report from Jon Morosi.

Sources: #Twins will consider moving Ervin Santana – and even the recently acquired Jaime Garcia – if team’s recent struggles continue. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 26, 2017

Santana is among the team’s most interesting trade chips. Despite his numbers coming back down to Earth a little bit in recent months, it’s not crazy to suggest a contender could use him as a starter in the postseason. Santana pitched Wednesday for the Twins. He pitched 6 2/3 innings with 4 earned runs, no walks and 7 strikeouts against the potent Dodgers. Brandon Kintzler also pitched in that game, and took the loss. He’d be another interesting trade chip if the Twins decided to sell.

And how strange would it be if the Twins got a deal done for Garcia, let him make one start in their uniform, and then turned around and traded at the non-waiver trade deadline on Monday? It’s strange, but it’s not unthinkable.

Additional listening: We talked about the possibility of Twins as sellers on the latest episode of the Touch ‘Em All podcast. Give it a listen, and let us know what you think.