Report: Twins have told teams they’ll be ‘measured buyers’ at the trade deadline

End the drama. The Twins are apparently buyers.

In what amounts to the question this season for the Twins – whether to add pieces or subtract current value for future value in the two weeks leading up the MLB non-waiver trade deadline – the Twins have been somewhat coy.

The Twins under CBO Derek Falvey haven’t exactly tipped their hands publicly on matters of significant importance. They surprised some people with their hire of GM Thad Levine from Texas. They certainly surprised some people with their No. 1 overall draft choice, Royce Lewis, last month. And they’ve surprised the league by hanging around as postseason contenders into mid-July.

Now, we’re all trying to guess whether they’ll be deadline buyers or sellers.

Levine was quoted in an MLB.com story recently saying that the front office wasn’t going to go “all-in” to win this year, because they didn’t view the team as one piece away from a championship. They’re in the early stage in the “winning cycle,” Levine pointed out, and giving up top prospects could have long-term ramifications. Even dating back to the introductory press conference in November, Levine and Falvey have held firm to the conviction that the Twins were playing a long-term game here.

But that’s not the end of the story. Apparently the team has played so well that it has the front office curious about adding in July.

In a column this week for ESPN, Buster Olney reported that the Twins have told other teams that they will be “measured buyers” at the trade deadline.

Here’s an excerpt from Olney’s column:

“…they won’t rip up major parts of their farm system to trade for big names, but they would like to add some help in their pursuit of a wild-card spot.”

That’s likely encouraging to any fans wondering how the Twins could possibly sell a guy like Ervin Santana or Brandon Kintzler in the heat of a race for the postseason. Still, it might also be disappointing to fans – or Twins players – who saw the report last week linking the Twins to pitchers like Sonny Gray or Jose Quintana (who has since been traded to the Cubs). That’s because it’s hard to measure the value of a prospect, even one highly regarded like the organization’s top prospect, Nick Gordon. How much will he contribute to the Twins in the six years before he hits free agency? When will he be in the Major Leagues? Will he stick at shortstop?

They’re all questions with unknowable answers. Anybody who tries would only be guessing. That’s why it’s difficult to measure the relative value for trading a big-name prospect for some pitching help.

There’s no doubt the 2017 Twins could use better pitching if they’re going to make a postseason run. But could the 2019 Twins use a shortstop (or second baseman) that might be a really good player at the highest level?

So, on one hand, it may discourage some fans that they won’t be seeing a guy like Sonny Gray or Chris Archer putting on a Twins uniform in August and beyond. At the same time, you can see why the Twins wouldn’t over-leverage themselves by trading the farm for right-now help, considering their best player turned 24 years old this year.

The “measured buy” approach might not be exciting. It might not put the Twins in the World Series. And yet it might be the most logically sound approach for a flawed team in surprise contention for the postseason.