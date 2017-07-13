Reported Twins trade target Quintana dealt to Cubs

The Minnesota Twins now have an idea of what it will cost to acquire a proven pitcher who is under team control for multiple years. Put it this way: The price isn’t cheap.

The Chicago White Sox dealt pitcher Jose Quintana across town to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for four minor leaguers including Eloy Jimenez, who is considered one of the best hitting prospects in baseball. Jimenez is only 20 and has a .271/.351/.490 slash line in High-A with six doubles, two triples and eight homers in 42 games.

Top-100 prospect Dylan Cease was also included in the deal.

Quintana is 28 and has a 3.51 career ERA – though a bad start to the season has inflated his ERA this year to 4.49.

FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported earlier this week that Quintana was among the starting pitchers who the Twins could be interested in at the trade deadline.

Also named in Rosenthal’s report were Miami’s Dan Straily and Oakland’s Sonny Gray.

Based on the return for Quintana, the Twins might have to give up a top prospect in order to acquire a pitcher like Straily or Gray.