Reports: The Jaime Garcia trade is not yet done; he’s scheduled to start for Braves tonight

The Twins and Braves were said Thursday night to be closing in on a deal to send lefty Jaime Garcia to Minnesota. The Twins need pitching help and the Braves are clear sellers. So those two pieces of the puzzle appear to fit together.

However, there’s still no clear indication who else would be involved in the trade. And according to multiple reports since the news initially broke, it may not be as far along as some people thought.

Mark Bowman covers the Braves for MLB.com. He’s reporting that the deal is not done, and that the teams haven’t come to a full agreement about all the players involved. He also tweeted that if the deal doesn’t get finalized, Atlanta will try to trade Garcia to someone else.

If the Braves don’t reach an agreement with the Twins, they’ll continue trying to trade Garcia elsewhere. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) July 21, 2017

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand takes that one step further. Feinsand reported Friday morning that “other teams are still talking to the Braves about Garcia.” It seems like there would be some resolution to this soon, pehaps as early as Friday. After all, Garcia is penciled in to start for Atlanta on Friday.

As of now, source says Braves are preparing for Garcia to start against the Dodgers tonight. Of course, a lot can happen in 11 hours. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 21, 2017

If you’ve got a deal in place in priniciple — or even if you’re just pretty close — it would be somewhat surprising to see Garcia make that start.