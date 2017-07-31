Reports: Twins closer Brandon Kintzler could get dealt today

The Twins have apparently decided that they’re seller ahead of Monday afternoon’s non-waiver trade deadline. First, they sent Jaime Garcia to the Yankees for a couple of prospects, just a couple days after his first and only start for the Twins.

And closer Brandon Kintzler could be next.

According to multiple reports, teams are viewing Kintzler as a quality trade target in the bullpen.

The Red Sox helped boost their bullpen by trading for Mets closer Addison Reed. He’s under contract for next year, so the package the Twins could get back in a swap for Kintzler likely wouldn’t be too similar. The Cubs also landed Tigers reliever Justin Wilson in a trade, which ought to help shore up their bullpen for the stretch run.

The Yankees got two top relievers from the White Sox — Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson. And the Nationals addressed their leaky bullpen a while back, when they traded the A’s for Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson.

Which contenders need another arm to add to the mix at the back end of their bullpen?

We may soon find out.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports the Twins are getting “increased interest” for Kintzler.

As relievers come off the board (Wilson, Reed), the Twins are getting increased interest in Brandon Kintzler. Sounds like he’ll get dealt. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2017

MLB’s Jon Morosi also reports that the Nationals are still in on the reliever market, and are in contact with the Twins. Morosi also tweeted that Kintzler trade talks are “intensifying.”

I think it’s worth noting that the Twins are prepared for this. If you run the front office and you expected some Kintzler talks to heat up ahead of Monday’s deadline, wouldn’t you ask that the team’s best reliever be held out of a Sunday game in Oakland that was tied late, one which the Twins eventually lost on a walk-off home run from Yonder Alonso? Because that’s what happened Sunday. The upshot of that bullpen usage, the way I see it, is that whether or not Kintzler is traded today, the Twins are prepared for that possibility.