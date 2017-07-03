Reports: Twins sign highly ranked shortstop prospect Marte from Dominican Republic

The Twins on Sunday agreed to terms with a guy they hope will have a big impact on their organization.

The Twins inked 16-year-old shortstop Jelfry Marte from the Dominican Republic for $3 million, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez.

Unless you follow international prospects, Marte probably isn’t a household name. But Baseball America has ranked him No. 13 on the international prospect market this year. MLB.com ranked him No. 3. Published scouting reports are high on Marte’s defense.

Sunday (July 2) was the first day of this year’s international free agency period. The Twins in 2009 signed Jorge Polanco (D.R) and Max Kepler (Germany) on the first day of the free agency period, and then waited around for the chance to sign Miguel Sano (D.R.) later in the year.

Under MLB rules, the Twins should still have money to spend on the international market. They’re alotted $5.25 million under the new “hard cap” system, and they could trade to add more spending space if they could find a deal.

Marte represents the Twins’ second high-profile international signing in recent years. In 2015, the team signed shortstop Wander Javier to a $4 million deal. Along with Marte and Javier — two young players with years ahead of them before their ability becomes clearer to us casual observers — the Twins are trying to load up on shortstops.

They have Polanco in the Majors, and minor leaguers like slick-fielding Engelb Vielma, top prospect Nick Gordon and recent No. 1 draft pick Royce Lewis. It’s not yet clear when or even if these players will surface in the Majors in an everyday role. And it’s not clear if they’ll each still be at shortstop when that day arrives. In general, loading up on shortstops is a good thing, because if they’re a good enough defender to play shortstop, they can probably move somewhere else defensively if the need arises.