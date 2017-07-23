Reports: Twins still talking to Braves; as many as 6 teams were in on Jaime Garcia

Can you guess the mystery teams?

The Twins on Thursday were reportedly closing in on a trade that would have netted them a new left-handed starting pitcher, Jaime Garcia, from the Braves. That deal hasn’t happened (and may not), and Garcia made his regularly scheduled start for the Bravos on Friday. He pitched 7 innings, and drove in more runs than he allowed (3 earned runs, and at the plate he hit a grand slam).

So where do things stand now? Good question.

The Twins are still talking to the Braves, according to 1500ESPN contributor Darren Wolfson. They’re also still talking with other teams willing to trade pitching. I’d also speculate that the Twins are keeping open dialogue with teams looking to sell off relievers before the non-waiver trade deadline. And you have to at least keep your ear to the ground of the market for bats, don’t you?

#MNTwins still talking to Braves about Garcia. But told their focus on other arms is equal or further along than w/ Garcia at this point. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 23, 2017

The strange thing about the Twins-Braves trade that apparently fell through is that it may have been hung up by medical reports. Here’s what’s strange to me, as we piece together various reports from this story: Garcia was going to go to the Twins; the remainder of his 2017 salary would be worked out to offset the cost; a prospect was going to go to Atlanta (reportedly Nick Burdi); and perhaps the Twins would have received a low-level prospect back in addition to Garcia.

But according to one report, the deal “stalled” because of a medical concern, and Nick Burdi was the reported prospect headed Atlanta’s way. It would be strange if the Braves were willing to take a gamble on Burdi’s recovery from Tommy John surgery, but then backed out after looking at the preseason medical information that’s exchanged in the final stages of making a deal.

If the Twins don’t get Garcia, who would? The Braves do appear to be clear sellers as the deadline approaches. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Friday that as many as six teams were still talking with Atlanta about Garcia, who will be a free agent this winter.

Jaime Garcia still set to start vs. Dodgers tonight. Source says Braves are still actively speaking with six teams about the lefty. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 22, 2017

It’s not clear which teams are on that list. It would make sense, based on Wolfson’s report, if the Twins were one of them. Mark Bowman, who covers the Braves for MLB.com, tweeted that the Astros and Royals are in that mix.

The Astros have shown interest in Garcia. The Royals were also potential suitors, but they now seem more interested in a RH starter https://t.co/5c5skTjRyI — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) July 21, 2017

And ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick writes that Garcia is on the “radar” for the Brewers. Althought it’s no guarantee that they’re one of the teams “actively speaking” with Atlanta.

The #Brewers are considering both long-term and rental starters at trade deadline. #Braves Jaime Garcia among the names on their radar. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 23, 2017

After a weird couple of days, here’s basically all I know:

-The Twins want to upgrade their rotation.

-They’re willing to pay to get it done.

-Jaime Garcia is still a member of the Braves, for now.

-It’s hard to predict what will happen as the deadline approaches for trades without waivers.