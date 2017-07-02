Royals wrap up weekend series vs. Twins with three wins and tie for second place in the Central

Whether you give credit to the Royals’ lineup or blame the struggles of the Twins’ pitching staff, the fact of this weekend’s results are this: One day after the midpoint of the MLB season, Kansas City has the same record as Minnesota.

The Royals, who were in last place and trailed the Twins by six games on June 1, picked up three wins in four games at Kaufman Stadium, capping off the set at Kaufman Stadium with a 6-2 victory. In their three wins, the Royals scored 25 runs and even managed five more in the one Twins win.

Hector Santiago was the latest victim of the Royals’ offensive hot streak, giving up four runs in 3.1 innings. Coming into Sunday, Kansas City had the second highest batting average (.283) and seventh most runs (152) scored over the last 30 days. Phil Hughes allowed six hits and two runs in 1.2 innings in relief.

During the first half of the year, the Twins’ bats often bailed out struggling pitchers, but such has not been the case of late as Minnesota came into the final match of the four-game set ranking 24th in both slugging and average over the last month. In the three weekend losses, the Twins scored just nine runs. The only two they managed on Sunday came on RBI hits by Brian Dozier and Robbie Grossman in the fifth inning.

With a Cleveland win over Detroit, both the Royals and Twins trail the Indians by three games in the Central. Minnesota has the worst run differential of any team in the division.