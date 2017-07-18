The season might be over for Phil Hughes as he hits the 60-day disabled list

MINNEAPOLIS – Phil Hughes had surgery last year to relieve the symptoms from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. Doctors removed a part of one of his ribs, with the hope that bringing down the pressure in that area would allow him to pitch pain-free. Maybe even regain some of the lost velocity from previous seasons.

Now, he might need surgery again. And his 2017 season is almost certainly over.

The Twins on Tuesday put Hughes on the 60-day disabled list. The roster transaction cleared a space on the team’s 40-man roster for veteran starter Bartolo Colon. But clearly its ripple effects impact Hughes and color the perception of his time with the Twins to date.

Hughes signed a 3-year deal as a young free agent before the 2014 season, when he promptly posted a career year and set the new Major League record for strikeout-to-walk ratio in a season. Then-GM Terry Ryan wasted no time in tacking on three more years to Hughes’s contract the following winter, which looks like a really bad investment at this point.

In 3 years since signing the extension, Hughes has a 5.04 ERA in 268 innings for the Twins, which includes two injury-wrecked years in 2016 and 2017. He’s shut down now, likely for the year, manager Paul Molitor said, and signs point to the possibility that Hughes will need another surgery.

A Twins contingent that included CBO Derek Falvey, GM Thad Levine, pitching coach Neil Allen and Molitor met with Hughes on Monday for a lengthy chat. They wanted to come to a consensus on the next step. Hughes had returned from the disabled list as a short-stint reliever, but Molitor and Allen never quite found a spot for him, and the veteran wound up in the lowest-leverage spots imaginable, including some work in blowouts.

“We tried to value his input and where he thought he was at,” Molitor said. “And how we thought [about] – if he stayed here – how he could contribute. And what was best for him and the team long-term. The symptoms are still there at least to some degree. We haven’t been able to stretch him out to see how far he could go,” he said.

Molitor said Hughes was candid when they’d talk “about how he could progress into a role that was a little bit more significant out there,” Molitor said. “He truly wanted to find a way to contribute. And he did what we asked him to do in that regard.”

The relief role was geared toward keeping Hughes’ arm and shoulder healthy. If you can’t get through a start without losing feeling in your fingers, that doesn’t seem like the kind of thing you should be expected to grit out. The thinking at the time was that if Hughes is used in shorter spurts, perhaps his symptoms would go away, or at least clear up a bit.

Now, their sights have shifted.

“Our focus is to try to have a healthy Phil Hughes heading into the camp next year,” Molitor said.

The manager expects Hughes to miss the rest of the season. Mathematically, the 60-day disabled list doesn’t eliminate Hughes from returning this year. But signs point to him getting another look from another physician, and he requires another surgery – to clear out scar tissue or shave down the bone that’s believed to be causing the pain — that almost certainly would wipe out his 2017 season. He’ll probably end the year with a 5.87 ERA, the second year in a row with an ERA in that neighborhood.

Hughes is on the books for $13.2 million next season and the season after that. He’ll make another $200,000 if he reaches 200 innings in any season, according to Baseball Prospectus.