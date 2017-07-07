Twins agree to terms with Bartolo Colon on a minor league deal

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins have agreed to terms on a minor league deal with free agent pitcher Bartolo Colon, the team announced Friday.

Colon’s addition is a bit surprising, considering he’s 44 years old and was just released from the Braves. Early reports suggested that a reunion with the Mets was a possibility.

But the Twins reached out to his agent, expressed interest in adding him to their system, and Colon agreed. Perhaps because he felt like this was a good place to get a big-league opportunity in a hurry.

“He’s a guy who has reinvented himself a number of times over the course of his career,” Twins CBO Derek Falvey said. “This was a guy who relied almost exclusively on velocity at a much younger age. And now has learned how to pitch more effectively at a lower velocity rate.”

“We felt like there were some signals that maybe the stuff was similar to what it had been in years past but maybe he was a little bit unlucky. Strand rates or otherwise – ball-in-play rates. We felt like the stuff was similar to where it had been, so this was a good opportunity for us to add a guy who’s been really successful over the last couple seasons, who has had a little bit of a tough start to this year,” Falvey said.

The Twins need better starting pitching. Colon posted an 8.14 ERA in Atlanta before he was let go. This is his 20th season in the big leagues. Falvey said the veteran pitcher hopes to make it 21 next year.