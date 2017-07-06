Twins bounce Alan Busenitz from roster to make room for Friday’s starter Felix Jorge

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins have made a habit of shuffling through pitchers this year. Through Tuesday, the team had made a surprising 51 roster moves involving pitchers, and that figure doesn’t include the disabled list or bereavement list.

Add another one to the ledger.

Felix Jorge was recalled from the minors to make Friday’s start against the Orioles. To make room on the roster, the Twins optioned hard-throwing righty Alan Busenitz.

Jorge has been good in Double-A Chattanooga this season, and in his only other big league start, he pitched 5+ innings and gave up 3 earned runs in a 10-5 win against the Royals.

Busenitz didn’t appear in a game in the two days he was in the big leagues this time around. It’s the second time this year that he’s been optioned to the minors due to circumstances, not necessarily because he “deserved” it.