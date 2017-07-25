Twins catching prospect Mitch Garver on Triple-A success: ‘I’ve been tapping into my power’

As Mitch Garver continues to mash Triple-A pitching, the Twins’ catching prospect is making a strong case for a big league call-up.

When Garver was added to the 40-man roster last fall, some envisioned him starting the season as the backup catcher to new addition Jason Castro. Instead, the Twins signed Chris Gimenez to serve as Castro’s No. 2, opting to send Garver, along with fellow catcher John Ryan Murphy, back to Triple-A for more seasoning.

Gimenez offered a veteran presence and strong defense behind the plate, valuable skills for a relatively young, inexperienced pitching staff. Reports on Garver typically suggested his offense was ahead of his defense, and the Twins likely wanted him to continue to refine that area of his game in the minor leagues.

Four months into the season, Garver’s bat may soon force the Twins’ hand. In the same way Zack Granite steamrolled his way into the big leagues—despite playing a position that had no real openings on the Twins–by putting up huge offensive numbers, Mitch Garver may be doing the same. In 70 games this year, Garver is hitting .286/.392/.540 with 14 home runs. Those are very good numbers for a corner infielder or outfielder, but they’re elite for a catcher. Although he’s always had solid offensive numbers, this year is by far Garver’s best, and he says an improved swing and approach have helped him boost his slash line.

“I’m working on a more compact swing,” he said. “This year I’ve been tapping into my power, going to both center field and right field. I trust my swing a lot more and I don’t have to pull everything. I’m going oppo more and learning how to hit the ball in the air. I think that’s been a huge thing for me, drive the ball in the air to the deep part of the field—right-center and left-center.”

One of the most impressive aspects of Garver’s offensive repertoire is his plate discipline. With an OBP near .400, he understands the value of seeing a lot of pitches and taking a walk if he doesn’t get a ball in his wheelhouse.

“I’ve worked on it a lot in minors,” he said about his patience at the plate. “I take a lot of pride in having good plate discipline. I want to really control where my zone is. I learn from my mistakes. I learn what I can and cannot hit, and I really try to focus on one area where I’m trying to see the ball and attack that zone.”

Good defense, of course, is a critical skill for a catcher. Garver came up through the Twins’ system with fellow catching prospect Stuart Turner, who was seen as a defensive-minded catcher that lacked the bat of Garver. The Twins chose to leave Turner unprotected last offseason, losing him in the Rule-5 Draft to Cincinnati. Garver says his defense is improving, and he’s throwing out about 30% of potential basestealers this season.

“My defense has improved a lot,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in my blocking and pitch calling. I like to have a good relationship with the pitchers and make sure they understand I’m there working for them when I’m out on the field. They trust me to block balls in the dirt and throw out runners that I need to throw out.”

In an effort to make Garver more versatile, the organization has been giving him starts in the outfield this season, despite his never playing the position professionally. He’s started 13 games in left field, along with four at first base, which he’s played sparingly in the past. With his offense as strong as it is, the organization likely wants to expand his defensive versatility to get his bat in the lineup on days he’s not catching. If he could play a serviceable left field, he’d give the Twins a nice right-handed power threat, particularly against left-handed starters. Corner outfielders Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario have both struggled against left-handed pitching this season. Garver admits his outfield defense is still a work in progress, though.

“It’s different because I feel like I’m just trying to field the position right now; first time I’ve ever played it in pro baseball,” he said. “It’s kind of a position where you have to play it to really learn it. So the more I play it the more I can bounce ideas off people and learn from guys like [J.B.] Schuck and Granite. Guys like that are always helping me out in the outfield. It’s been a good learning experience.”

With Castro and Gimenez entrenched at catcher, Garver continues to wait to make his big league debut. Assuming he stays healthy, if he doesn’t get called up in the next five weeks, he’s a near-lock to be in the big leagues once rosters expand in September. Garver admits it’s something he thinks about, and it motivates the work he does in Rochester.

“We know the ultimate goal is not just to be put on the 40-man, we want to be on the 25-man,” he said. “It’s something you always think about. Long term you have that vision of being in the big leagues and being a successful player on that level, but what do you have to do short term to get that point?”