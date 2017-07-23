Twins DFA veteran reliever Craig Breslow; lefty says he hopes to keep pitching

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins front office on Sunday made a roster decision that ws undoubtedly much more difficult than it would seem with just a cursory glance at the stats sheet.

The Twins chose to DFA veteran lefty reliever Craig Breslow, manager Paul Molitor announced Sunday. The team will call up another arm on Monday, in all likelihood, as Molitor hopes to protect a pitching staff that has been worked heavily recently.

Breslow pitched 2/3 of an inning in Minnesota’s 9-6 loss to the Tigers on Sunday. He walked a batter, gave up a hit, and allowed two inherrited runners to score. That didn’t hurt his ERA, but on the season, his 5.23 ERA still stands out in a bullpen that has been a topic of conversation all season long.

“Craig was a hard one today,” Molitor said, “given the character of the man. What he brought here. We talked a lot this winter about increasing character, and people that influence our young guys in the right direction.”

“Part of the reason that we’re still at least somewhat relevant, for now here as we head into late-July, is that, I think, the clubhouse culture has been upgraded tremendously, and he was a big part of that.”

Multiple younger relievers this year have mentioned learning a thing or two from Breslow’s experience. He’s a very bright guy with a mind for the game, too. He was among the most stats-savvy players in the Twins’ clubhouse.

Breslow said that he intends to continue pitching. The next step is not yet clear. The Twins will have 10 days to put him through waivers or find a trade partner for Breslow. Molitor said that the desire on the Twins part is to find a club with a Major League fit because the lefty has “earned that.”

“It’s humbling, for sure,” Breslow said.

“I think right now it’s a wai-and-see kind of game,” Breslow said. “I’m healthy. I feel like I’ve still got some outs in me. I’ve been in a bad stretch for some time now and recognize the organization’s desire to go in a different direction. But I feel I can still be an effective big-league pitcher. I think spring training [and] the first couple months of the season convinced me of that. So we’ll see what lies ahead.”

Entering play Sunday, lefties hit just .158/.262/.235 off Breslow, which suggests he could still have value in a specialist’s role. That sample comprises just 43 lefties, though, and he rarely pitched in any type of high-leverage situation this year for the Twins.

Breslow, 36, remade his delivery this winter after he’d been released last summer and didn’t get another job. As part of that process, he used a Rapsodo tracking device, PitchF/x and TrackMan data to compare the shape and spin of his pitches to guys like Zach Britton and Andrew Miller.

He said it’s still a battle for consistency — both in terms of work and in execution — but said that his remade breaking ball is better today than it was at the onset of spring training. “Hopefully that’s something to build on. Hopefully this isn’t the end of the road,” Breslow said. “We’ll just wait and see.”

Breslow reportedly picked the Twins on a minor league contract despite a handful of suitors interested in his services this winter. Perhaps that’s a sign that there’s a club out there interested.