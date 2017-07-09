Twins GM Thad Levine suggests MLB trade deadline can’t be a popularity contest

Derek Falvey took over the Twins front office in November and hired former top Texas Rangers assistant Thad Levine to be his GM. Now, the two are at the helm of a club contending for the postseason as the MLB non-waiver trade deadline approaches.

At this point, nobody on the outside is sure whether the Twins will be buyers or sellers–or if they’ll make any trades at all. It’s even fair to wonder if the people inside the organization have a concrete answer to that question, given the unknowns over the next few weeks before the deadline.

Levine was interviewed Friday on 1500ESPN, and asked whether he considers the message they’d be sending if they became buyers or sellers.

Levine said that worrying about what others will think of a club’s choice “can waylay good decision making at times.”

“This is the unfortunate reality of these positions: I think if we look at them as popularity contests where we’re trying to appease all the constituents simultaneously, we’re going to fall well short for every single consitutent,” Levine said. “And when I say that I mean the owners, the fans, the media, our clubhouse. It’s very challenging to appease everyone simultaneously, short of going to a World Series and triumphing. So Derek [Falvey] and I, as best we can, try not to let our own personal ego and how we want to be viewed, cloud what we think is the right thing for the franchise.”

“So we’ll never put out self-interest in front of the franchise interest. But at times that may leave us doing things that, to some of those constituents, could be unpopular. We never aspire to inflame relations with anybody. But we recognize that our goal here is to help the franchise in the near-term and in the future, and not necessarily to win over every single constituent with every decision we make,” he said.

