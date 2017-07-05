Twins GM Thad Levine tells MLB.com that Twins are ‘contemplating buying,’ but…

To a lot of outside observers, the 2017 Twins are surprise contenders. After all, when you win just 59 games as the Twins did last year, you get the benefit of approximately zero pundits picking you to make the postseason over the winter.

That’s why nobody was surprised to read trade rumor after trade rumor involving Brian Dozier this offseason. It’s why a period of relative inactivity this winter was met not with a chorus of shouts from Twins fans, but rather, a yawn.

But now, the Twins may have snuck up on people.

It’s July 5 and they entered the day 1.5 games out of first place in the American League Central at 43-40. They’re in a dead heat with the Royals and Rays for the second wild card spot in the American League. If the season ended this morning, in other words, the Twins would be a postseason team. (There would be some one-game playoff scenarios involved to get to the one-game playoff, but the postseason is the postseason.)

It has the Twins discussing internally whether they should be buyers or sellers. GM Thad Levine weighed in during an interview with MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. He says the Twins are “contemplating buying,” but there are some pretty critical caveats.

Levine was interviewed more than a week ago, when the Twins were in first place in the division and said that “…the deeper that you get into a season and you’re in first place or you’re vying for first place, you don’t take that lightly. At the same time, when you enter the season with an objective view of the team and where you are in the winning cycle, you also try not to lose sight of that.”

A lot of people picked the Indians to win the division running away this winter. They went to the World Series last year, they added Edwin Encarnacion in free agency, they’d get parts of their starting rotation back healthy, they’d had a full year of Andrew Miller and Michael Brantley was supposed to be healthy.

The Indians haven’t taken off yet, which is exactly why this conversation is interesting. The Twins are not a great team. They’re a flawed one. But what’s relevant is that they’re better than .500 after we’ve all had our fill of fireworks for the summer and despite that team with some clear holes, they’re currently hanging onto a spot in the postseason.

Still, if the Twins’ braintrust thinks they’re a year away from being legitimate contenders – if they’re labeling themselves Contending Pretenders – then it’s more likely that they’d want to hang onto “assets” that could contribute in the future (prospects). The thinking goes: Why borrow from your future potential to plug immediate holes if you don’t think it will culminate in World Series glory? The delayed gratification model of running a Major League franchise.

The Twins have their eyes and minds on that exact question. So where will they end up? If I had to guess, I’d expect that the way they play over the next three weeks to have a significant impact on the front office’s thinking. If the team tanks, well, it was a fun ride and maybe it’s time to trade some present value for future value.

If they’re still above .500, though? If they’re clinging to a postseason spot and need a little jolt to put them over the hump? I think you’d have to consider making at least one deal.

“I just don’t think we’re going to go all-in to try to win this year,” Levine told Feinsand. “We’re going to try to put ourselves in the best position to win, but with an eye toward now and the future. We’re not a mature team that has a window that’s wide-open or closing; we’re trying to see how far we can push this season as we’re cracking this window open, and we’re going to treat it accordingly.

“I don’t think we view it as we’re just one piece away and we’re not looking to finish off this club; we’re looking to continue to build this club. We have a lot of core pieces that have a chance to be part of something special in the future, but we’re cognizant that we’re going to need to add to that core,” he said.

My interpretation, based on those comments, is that I don’t expect the Twins will deal top prospects or trade for rental players who can walk in free agency in November.