Twins’ Miguel Sano contributes run-scoring single for AL in All-Star victory

Miguel Sano got only one at-bat for the American League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Miami but he made it a productive one.

The Twins third baseman hit a bloop single to right field in the top of the fifth inning that drove in Baltimore’s Jonathan Schoop in the AL’s 2-1, 10-inning victory over the National League. Sano’s hit gave the AL a 1-0 lead. Cano’s good friend, Seattle’s Robinson Cano, homered in the top of the 10th off the Cubs’ Wade Davis to provide the AL with the winning run.

Sano’s teammate, starter Ervin Santana, pitched the sixth inning and gave up a solo home run to St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina that tied the score. That was the only hit surrendered by Santana in an inning of work in which he threw 18 pitches, including 10 for strikes. Santana struck out Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison.

Santana entered the game after Twins closer Brandon Kintzler pitched a scoreless fifth inning in which he retired the NL on three consecutive ground outs.