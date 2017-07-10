Twins ‘not enamored’ with trade market for rental players, will target value for 2018 and beyond

The Twins were in first place in the American League Central for weeks on end, which surprised a lot of people around baseball. Many believed the Indians – fresh off a World Series appearance and with a roster that appeared even stronger this year – would run away with the division in 2017.

They haven’t exactly done that, although Cleveland has picked up steam in recent weeks. The Twins, for their part, are 45-43 at the All-Star break, which is surprising considering they won just 59 games all of last season.

So the question on the mind of Twins fans over the next few weeks will be: As the non-waiver trade deadline approaches at the end of July, are the Twins going to buyers or sellers?

As you might expect, the front office is staying tight-lipped publicly, as they try to make that determination.

“I think we, like so many clubs this year, are going to wait this thing out,” GM Thad Levine said in a radio interview with 1500ESPN on Friday. “We’re not looking to necessarily jump the market making any significant conclusions about the club we have. We’re really still evaluating.”

And that evaluation could go on for a couple more weeks. The Twins have 15 games to go before the deadline, including 9 games against the Astros, Yankees and Dodgers, three teams that are expected to play meaningful baseball games in October.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said he’s been kept abreast of the most pressing conversations going on behind the scenes. And even so, it’s not clear what his club will need to do to justify to the front office that it’s worth it to make some moves designed to improve the 2017 club’s chances of reaching the postseason.

“I don’t know what we need to do to influence moves we might make here in the next 2,3 weeks,” Molitor said Sunday. “It depends a lot on how our division moves along and other teams and how we can maintain pace and all those type of things. I’m sure they’ll all be factors.”

So the Twins’ top decision makers haven’t gone out to declare: “We are buyers.” But they also haven’t said that they’ve given up on this year’s club, or that they’ll make trades with only the future in mind.

“We’re very open to making moves to help this club,” Levine said in the radio interview. “I just think we’ve always had an eye – while we aspire to help the club in 2017 – kind of the focus is making sure that we also help the club in 2018 and beyond.

“We, like some other clubs out there, are really not enamored with the rental market … It doesn’t mean we’ll turn a blind eye to those types of players, it just means that I don’t think we’re going to be inclined to give up a lot of our future prospects for those types of players,” he said.

“But conversely, we’re telling all the clubs out there that if you’re in the market and interested in trading players that we could control in 2018 and beyond, then we would have a lot of interest in doing some business,” Levine said. “I think we recognize that there are parts of this club that we would like to augment and supplement in order to put ourselves in the best position to win—and that’s to win now and in the future. We’re just going to make sure that we’re focused on both simultaneously, not one without the other.”

Levine also spoke about the importance of not treating the trade deadline as a popularity contest, in which the front office tries to please everybody all at once.

Based on public comments from the Twins front office and Twins manager Paul Molitor, it seems the team is yet undecided about buying or selling, and they’re certainly bracing for the possibility that this trade deadline won’t necessarily involve beefing up the 2017 club in a significant way.