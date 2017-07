The Minnesota Twins announced they have sent first baseman Kennys Vargas down to Rochester.

Since the beginning of June, Vargas has hit just .196/.260/.313 with two home runs and 25 strikeouts in 73 plate appearances. Prior to the start of June, he had five home runs and a solid .483 slugging percentage.

The move allows the Twins to activate infield Ehire Adrian from his rehab assignment.