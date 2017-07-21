What should the Twins do with struggling shortstop Jorge Polanco?

The Twins currently have a Jorge Polanco-sized problem on the left side of the infield, and their contending status muddies the question over what they should do about it.

On June 1, Polanco was hitting .257/.308/.371 with 14 extra base hits as the everyday shortstop for the Twins. Those numbers may not blow you away, but they’re respectable for an MLB shortstop provided the player is displaying solid defense in the field. Through the first two months of the season, Polanco was doing just that.

After a shaky 2016 defensively, Polanco looked like an entirely different player through the early part of the year. He was making routine plays consistently, uncoiling strong and accurate throws to first (an area in which he really struggled last season), and occasionally making highlight-reel plays that made me rethink my doubts about his ability to play the position. With Miguel Sano playing strong defense at third, one of the biggest question marks going into the season—the defense on the left side of the infield—seemed to have been answered, and their play helped the Twins form one of the better defenses in baseball. According to baseball-reference, the Twins currently rank 8th in MLB in defensive runs saved (22), and have committed the third-fewest errors in the league (46).

Since the calendar turned to June, though, Polanco’s production has fallen off a cliff. In 31 games, he’s hitting .157/.207/.222 and committed 7 errors. Errors aren’t a great stat, of course, but it’s noteworthy that he’s committed more than twice as many errors in the past 31 games as he did in the first 43. In my opinion, the eye test also suggests a drop off in defensive production. To me, he was making difficult plays—plays that wouldn’t be ruled errors but are converted by quality defensive shortstops—at a higher rate early in the season. Defensive metrics like ultimate zone rating and defensive runs saved also aren’t kind to Polanco.

Polanco’s regression has put the Twins in a difficult position. On one hand, they surely don’t want to give up on Polanco and relegate him to the bench (he’s out of minor-league options so can’t be sent to Triple-A). He’s still a young, talented player whose track record suggests his bat should rebound, and he’s shown spurts, albeit brief, of being able to hold down the position defensively in the big leagues. Benching him now would further slow the development of a player who was already mismanaged by the previous regime, when he inexplicably didn’t play a single game at shortstop in Triple-A last year before being asked to play the position in the majors. If this is a learning year for the Twins, you want to learn as much about Polanco as you can, and writing him off after a bad six weeks might seem premature.

On the other hand, the Twins are trying to win. At 48-46, they sit just a half game back of Cleveland in the division and a half game back of the Yankees in the wild card race. This team is firmly in the playoff hunt. Giving consistent playing time to a player who’s presently offering negative value both offensively and defensively obviously hurts the team’s chances to win games. For a team like the Twins, hovering around .500 along with 5 or so other American League teams, every win is absolutely critical if they’re serious about getting to October. They don’t have the luxury of a sizeable lead, nor the inevitability of being hopelessly behind. Right now, every game carries significant import.

The Twins have solid shortstop alternatives on the active roster. Ehire Adrianza has been legitimately good in limited playing time this year. His glove, the reason he was signed in the offseason, has lived up to expectations, and he’s currently hitting .309/.354/.426. Nothing in his track record suggests he’ll continue to hit that well, but those numbers have earned him consistent playing time. Eduardo Escobar, while lacking Adrianza’s range, is hitting .271/.321/.432. Both of those players, in my opinion, currently give the Twins a better chance to win each night.

If Polanco was seen as the surefire shortstop of the future, perhaps it’d make sense for the Twins to grit their teeth and hope Polanco can snap out of it. One could make an argument that sacrificing a win or two, even on a competitive team, is an acceptable concession in the name of the long-term development of a key part of your future. I’m confident Miguel Sano, for example, would be playing third base every day right now even if his defense was sub-par, because he’s such a huge part of the future. Sano, of course, has assuaged those concerns with solid defense all season to complement his potent bat, and has become one of the better players in the American League.

The answer’s not as clear-cut with Polanco. The Twins are flush with shortstop prospects, perhaps as much as any organization in baseball. Their No. 1 overall prospect, Nick Gordon, is just 21 and already one of the best players in Double-A, though questions about his glove remain. Jermaine Palacios is hitting .321/.360/.506 at two levels of A-ball. Wander Javier (.288/.373/.441 in rookie ball) is the Twins’ 15th best prospect according to MLB.com, and of course the Twins just drafted shortstop Royce Lewis with the No. 1 overall pick. At Triple-A, Engelb Vielma doesn’t hit much but is thought to have the best glove at the position in the organization. In other words, the Twins have legitimate shortstop prospects at every level of the minor leagues, including two of the better prospects in baseball (Gordon and Lewis).

When you put it all together, here’s the situation the Twins find themselves in: They have a team that appears to be a playoff contender, with two viable big league options at shortstop (Adrianza and Escobar), and a cavalcade of shortstop prospects in the minor leagues. To me, that suggests Polanco probably shouldn’t be getting the majority of the playing time right now. If he’s not the best option on a team that’s trying to win, and he’s unlikely to be the shortstop of the future, then it’s hard to defend giving him regular at bats.

That doesn’t mean the Twins should give up on Polanco. There’s still plenty to like, and he could develop into a big league regular at second base if he can’t cut it at short and the offense returns to where it’s been in the past. But until the Twins fall out of contention, the logical move, in my opinion, is to insert Adrianza into the starting lineup and move Polanco to the bench.