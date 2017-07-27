Twins trade catcher John Ryan Murphy for a minor league pitcher with great numbers

John Ryan Murphy has been traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league pitcher Gabriel Moya, the Twins announced Thursday.

Murphy’s brief career with the Twins was disappointing. He was the return from the Yankees in the Aaron Hicks trade, and was expected to eventually take over for former Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki. That really never happend.

Murphy only got 90 plate appearances with the Twins, in which he batted just .146/.193/.220, but he spent most of his time in the organization at Triple-A Rochester. With the Red Wings, the backup catcher hit just .222/.298/.330 before the trade.

That closes this part of the Hicks-for-Murphy swap, with the Yankees as clear winners.

Moya, the guy the Twins got back from Arizona, is a 22-year-old lefty. He’s pitched in Double-A this season, with an impressive 0.82 ERA in 43 2/3 innings. He’s also got 68 strikeouts and 12 walks in that period, exclusively spent as a reliever. He’s converted all 17 of his save chances for the Jackson Generals.

This is Moya’s first year above A-ball. For his career, he’s got a 2.68 ERA in 248 1/3 innings, and a 317:71 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Venezuela-native has made just 12 starts in his career.

The Twins got another minor league catcher, Anthony Recker, from the Braves in the Jaime Garcia trade. GM Thad Levine said Recker would go to Double-A, but mentioned that have 5 catchers on the 40-man roster was a short-term thing, and could free up the Twins to make more trades.