Twins trade Jaime Garcia to Yankees for two pitching prospects

The Jaime Garcia era in Minnesota was a brief one.

One start to be exact.

Less than a week after acquiring the veteran lefthander from Atlanta, and two days after he made his only start with the Twins, Minnesota dealt Garcia to the Yankees, along with cash considerations, for pitching prospects Dietrich Enns and Zack Littell on Sunday morning.

Enns, 26, was 1-1 with a 2.29 ERA in seven starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. The lefthander is 27-14 with a 1.87 ERA (389.2 IP, 81 ER), 146 walks and 397 strikeouts in 110 career appearances (50 starts) in five minor league seasons. He will report to Triple-A Rochester.

Littell, 21, has a combined 14-1 record with a 1.87 ERA in 20 appearances (18 starts) between Single-A Tampa and Double-A Trenton this season. He has 23 walks and 109 strikeouts in 115.1 innings. The righthander is 35-24 with a 3.24 ERA (496.2 IP, 179 ER), 112 walks and 441 strikeouts in 92 career minor league appearances (86 starts) . Littell will report to Double-A Chattanooga.

Garcia earned the victory in the Twins’ win over Oakland on Friday, giving up three runs in 6.2 innings. He had been acquired on Monday from Atlanta, along with catcher Anthony Recker, in exchange for minor league pitcher Huascar Ynoa.

The Twins got $100,000 from Atlanta in the trade. Minnesota reportedly now will pay most of the $4.7 million left on Garcia’s contract for this season.

After being swept by the Dodgers this week, the Twins shifted from being potential buyers to sellers as Monday’s 3 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline approaches. Minnesota is now seven games back of AL Central-leading Cleveland and four games out of a wild card spot after a 5-4 loss Saturday at Oakland.

The Twins might not be done dealing. Starter Ervin Santana, closer Brandon Kintzler and second baseman Brian Dozier also have been mentioned as possibilities to be dealt before Monday’s deadline.